The Indian men’s and women’s field hockey teams will not be part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hockey India (HI) confirmed on Tuesday. In a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, the HI chief Gyanendro Nigombam stated that the federation was not keen on sending a team for the quadrennial event as it wished to prioritise the 2022 Asian Games, the continental qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO