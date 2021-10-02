CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Letter to the Editor: Bad news ahead if Marlington voters don't act

Alliance Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Nick Montegner's letter from Sept. 25 about Marlington Local's school board races. Nick's first point, "there have been forces at work to close our three elementary schools and build an expensive consolidated school." The school board election is not about a new consolidated grade school. The election...

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
countywidenews.com

Letters To The Editor

I want to publicly compliment and thank the Tecumseh Board of Education for the action it took during its Sept. 13 meeting in which it passed “Policy 4038: Prohibition of Race and Sex Discrimination in Curriculum and Complaint Process.” This policy follows the exact wording contained in HB 1775 which had been passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives. This action by the Board of Education was needed to insure that present and future students in the Tecumseh Public School System are taught material that will adequately prepare them for future adult life while avoiding negative indoctrination by people with a political agenda.
TECUMSEH, OK
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Don't support those who support the big lie

News of the Trump team's plan to instill an autocracy and overturn the election is terrifying. Equally terrifying are elected Republicans today who question the legitimacy of our elections, support unwarranted audits of votes, and support the big lie and the big liar. If you believe in democracy, don’t support...
ELECTIONS
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: People Need to Stop Fearing Voters

I am an active and engaged voter here in Newport Beach. I care deeply about our city and the future of our city for our future generations. I am involved and make the effort to meet candidates, I read their materials, I read their opponents’ materials, and I make a decision on what I have learned. And when I like a candidate, I help by walking with materials around my neighborhood and encouraging others in my community to learn about them also.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
bizwest.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t lose direct democracy

Boulder Chamber of Commerce CEO John Tayer, nominally a Democrat, is digging up the long-obsolete Republican falsehood that we live in a republic, not a democracy. [Tayer: It’s a Republic … let’s keep it, BizWest, Oct. 1, 2021]. We’ve been a hybrid for over a century in the 26 states including Colorado that have initiative, referendum and recall laws, the ultimate check and balance on our not-always-representative representatives.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Alliance Review

Letter to the Editor: Marlboro resident takes issue with letter's content

An Oct. 2 letter ("Bad news ahead if Marlington voters don't act," from Jake Peck) contained much misinformation about Marlington Schools, which seemed designed to panic the unknowing reader. Our three elementary schools did not undergo costly “restorations,” but essential “repairs” that included new roofs, heating, air conditioning, and lighting, along with some new doors and windows. Now the schools are good for another 20 years. The entire project cost just $6.1 million, paid for with NEXUS pipeline revenue at no cost to taxpayers or the district’s regular budget. The Marlboro portion of the project was not $2 million as was claimed, but $1.4 million.
POLITICS
Reporter

Letter to editor: Commissioners, don’t condemn unneeded land

The Upper Gwynedd Commissioners want to condemn our family’s land at Broad Street and Allentown Road. Condemnation would include the cost to purchase, build, and maintain a new park — at extraordinary expense during a time of pandemic and economic devastation when township residents are struggling to pay bills. The Commissioners have timed this extraordinary action to bolster their reelection efforts — but township taxpayers will bear the consequences.
LANSDALE, PA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Our Fight Isn’t in Olympia

In his Sept. 23 commentary, Chronicle publisher and owner Chad Taylor asks "when did disagreeing with someone on a public issue then require us to hate the other person? When did we learn disrespect, not ideas, become a debate tactic?" Maybe he could ask Democratic former 3rd District congressman Brian Baird who was on the receiving end of many unhinged Republican attacks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Democrats won’t be dying of COVID

The current death count from COVID19 is over 700,000 Americans. That’s about 1 in 478 Americans who have died of COVID. The 7-day moving average for COVID deaths is ~1,908 deaths per day. COVID remains a highly contagious and deadly (but preventable) virus after all…. Most of the COVID deaths...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Anti-maskers aren't 'bad' people

As a college student in Ottawa County who has learned to think for myself, I am very concerned by the rhetoric perpetuated in the article, “Parent group pushing back against anti-mask rhetoric in Ottawa County." This article portrays anti-maskers as “bad” people who do not care about their community. I...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Don't wait so long for septic inspections

Regarding the mixed reviews for the long ongoing septic article:. If the intent of the possible new law/ordinance is to protect waterbodies, why wait? The water isn't going to get better by waiting for a land transfer. It's a political punt, buying time, and still the water quality suffers. I...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlington Local#The Marlboro Elementary
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The general election is less than a month away. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
10TV

IRS is sending out CP12 Notices to taxpayers. Here’s what it means.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Internal Revenue Service is sending our warning “math error” notices to millions of Americans in what’s called a CP12 Notice. “It's a serious thing don't ignore it like some pesky bill or credit card statement," said Mark Steber, who is the chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
CNET

Stimulus check update: Here are the states sending more payments

Three stimulus checks have been sent to eligible families and individuals since the start of the pandemic. And many parents are getting financial relief with monthly child tax credit payments (up to $300 a month for each child). Plus, parents could also qualify for up to $1,400 in additional stimulus money if they had a baby this year -- they won't get that money until 2022. But the delta variant is still driving major impacts on families, expenses and the economy, as well as the cutoff of enhanced unemployment benefits. At this time, Congress has no plans to approve a fourth federal stimulus check.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
escalontimes.com

Will My Social Security Be Reduced In The Future?

Dear Rusty: I started Social Security about two years ago and I thought that the monthly benefit amount stated to me by Social Security in their letter was guaranteed. That written amount was what I based my decision on to retire. Now I hear on the news that we may have to take a 24 percent reduction in the future. That will make me and millions of other seniors homeless. Was the original amount a guarantee of monthly income, and can the government reduce it whenever they want to? Signed: Anxious Senior.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy