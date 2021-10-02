CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Around Town: Buckhead resident writes first novel at 80

By Joe Earle
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qshim_0cF38zag00
Tim White and his wife, Ruth. (Photo: Joe Earle)

Tim White’s family knew he had a story to tell.

They encouraged him to write it down. That led, at age 80, to his first novel.

White, a Buckhead resident, jokes now that his daughters probably encouraged him to write because they worried he’d have too much free time on his hands after he retired from a lifetime of practicing law, “and would be a nuisance to their mother.” He worked his whole life as a lawyer and headed his own firm in Atlanta for 25 years, so he was used to staying busy.

But his daughters recognized a good tale that needed telling when they heard one. After all, they’re storytellers, too. Both are published novelists. One, Lauren Myracle, writes young adult novels. Her younger half-sister, Susan Rebecca White, tells Southern stories.

“I definitely knew he had a good story to tell,” Susan Rebecca White said. “What I was thinking about was his birth story – losing his mom so young. …. I just think it’s good for most people to go back and look at their stories. When you write things down, you might see things differently than the story in your head that you’ve told yourself over and over again.”

His wife, Ruth, also thought White should take a shot at telling his story. She’s a painter herself and saw his talent for writing years ago. “I knew he could write,” she said. “He wrote wonderful letters.”

White grew up writing – he was the son of a small-town newspaperman – so he decided to follow his daughters into writing books. He took creative writing courses at Georgia State and worked on short stories. He could walk to class from his law office, he said.

In the beginning, he focused on writing about the loss of his mother. But as he kept working, the story grew to take in more events from his life. The work eventually led to “Riley & Ben,” a novel that tells the story of a father, son and their family and is subtitled “Life offers second chances.” (The author is listed as “J.T. White” for James Timothy, he said. It was published earlier this year. )

“It’s fiction,” he said. “It’s based on events that occurred in my life, but some are embellished and exaggerated.”

It turns out there was plenty of drama from his life story to work into a novel. His mother died and he was badly injured in a car wreck in 1941. White, a baby less than a year old, was thrown from the car through a window. He said family members picked pieces of glass out of his scalp “for a couple of years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9Tg2_0cF38zag00
Tim and Ruth White (Photo: Joe Earle)

He has had lasting trouble with depth perception, too. “If you throw me a baseball, it’s hard for me to know where to put my hands to catch it,” he said. “I was a guy who wanted to play baseball with Stan Musial, but couldn’t.”

White was raised by an aunt and uncle while his father served in World War II. Then, when his father returned and remarried, he moved in with his father’s new family. His relationship with his stepmother wasn’t good. He described it as “unsettled,” he said. “She really didn’t want me,” he said. “She wasn’t an evil person. She was just a scared person.”

Writing about their relationship “was cathartic,” he said. “It got me, frankly, less hostile toward her.”

He and Ruth attended the same small-town high school. She “had a big crush on him,” she said recently as they sat in the light-filled living room of their home in a Buckhead high-rise, but she was just an eighth-grader and he was a senior, four years older. He barely noticed her. They ended up going their separate ways and married other people.

Years later, they met again. “At that point, I noticed her,” he said. “I can tell you the exact time. It was Sunday. In front of the Methodist Church, I saw her, and I thought, ‘My God, that’s Ruth.’”

They corresponded. “There was a recognition we should be together,” he said, and they reunited. They were married in 1974. Between them, they have six children, thirteen grandchildren and share their home with dogs named Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer.

Now that he’s told a version of his story in his book, does he plan to do another novel? White initially said he has ideas, but then admitted he’s not sure who he feels about tackling another project like this one. “It’s such hard work,” he said. “I’m not sure I want to work that hard again.”

Besides, he said, “I’ve told the story.”

The post Around Town: Buckhead resident writes first novel at 80 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers

Hensley moves up to City Springs Theatre’s artistic director

City Springs Theatre Company announced Shuler Hensley as its new artistic director. The Tony award winner had been associated artistic director since the company’s beginning in 2017. He will continue to work with Natalie Delancey, who was named executive director in July. Shuler Hensley, a native of Marietta, most recently starred on Broadway as Tom […] The post Hensley moves up to City Springs Theatre’s artistic director appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
THEATER & DANCE
Reporter Newspapers

Fall Reading: Mysteries that offer the chance to see the world

New fall books are out. These intriguing titles allow mystery fans to visit various countries across the globe.   We Know You Remember  Tove Alsterdal    Winner of the Best Swedish Crime Novel of the Year, this American debut will win new readers. Accused of a heinous crime when he was just fourteen, Olaf Hagstrom […] The post Fall Reading: Mysteries that offer the chance to see the world appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reporter Newspapers

My Top 5 Something: Sophia Qureshi of 285 South

Sophia Qureshi started the 285 South newsletter about Atlanta’s immigrant communities, after working various media and communications roles at organizations including Al Jazeera, CNN, the UN, and the racial justice nonprofit South Asian Americans Leading Together. The post My Top 5 Something: Sophia Qureshi of 285 South appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter’s Week in Review

In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page. Editor’s Note This week, another meeting was held about a big redevelopment planned in Sandy Springs. See new renderings here. A tech incubator is being planned for Dunwoody. Reporter Newspapers and the […] The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody Art Commission approves Spruill butterflies and wood-carved mural

The Dunwoody Art Commission approved two public art installations at its Oct. 5 meeting, paving the way for projects including metal butterflies and a wood-carved mural depicting the history of Dunwoody to get started.  The wood-carved mural comes from the minds of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, and will be located outside of the Donaldson-Bannister Farm […] The post Dunwoody Art Commission approves Spruill butterflies and wood-carved mural appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs residents divided on future use of Abernathy Arts Center

Sandy Springs residents offered very different opinions on how the city should use the Abernathy Arts Center property that was recently donated by Fulton County. Local residents on Oct. 5 told Sandy Springs City Council how they thought the property at 254 Johnson Ferry Road should be used. Opinions ranged from continuing to hold art […] The post Sandy Springs residents divided on future use of Abernathy Arts Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

TimmyDaddy: Embracing third place funny

This summer I won a Georgia Press Association Award (Thank you! Thank you!) and when I found out I enjoyed a quiet, proud moment alone. I take a lot of time and care with each one of these little essays so to be recognized felt pretty good. And perhaps I should have relished this feeling […] The post TimmyDaddy: Embracing third place funny appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
MUSIC
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs chamber to honor local businesses

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will honor local businesses at its annual luncheon. The event is set for Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Westin hotel in Concourse Center. Register here. “We do this every year to recognize all the businesses in Sandy Springs that are giving back to the community […] The post Sandy Springs chamber to honor local businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Musial
Reporter Newspapers

Inside the Arts: If it’s October… it’s ELEVATE

When the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) launched ELEVATE in 2011, OCA staff envisioned a curated, temporary public art program that would focus attention on and showcase specific Atlanta communities – using as creative fuel local artists and resources (community-based organizations, private businesses, community centers, etc.).  The goal was to employ free public art […] The post Inside the Arts: If it’s October… it’s ELEVATE appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel

Buckhead’s newest hotel will feature a private rooftop club and a restaurant called Dirty Rascal. The Thompson Buckhead is expected to open this winter, marking the hotel brand’s entry into the Atlanta market. The roughly $90 million hotel could help expand the walkable Buckhead Village, as more development shifts east toward Piedmont Road. The hotel […] The post A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody High School announces 2021-2022 theatre season

Dunwoody High School will return to live theatre this year with a classic comedy, and then a jukebox musical in 2022.  Dunwoody Wildcat Theatre will start with a run of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare. The bard’s comedy, which follows two shipwrecked siblings and plays with conventional gender roles, will have performances from Nov. 11-14. […] The post Dunwoody High School announces 2021-2022 theatre season appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

New Restaurant Radar: Kinship, Biggerstaff Brewing & more

Kinship Butcher & Sundry is now open in Virginia-Highland at 1019 Virginia Ave.  The chef-driven concept from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack is comprised of a butchery, a small grocery store, and a coffee bar from Connan Moody’s Academy Coffee. Find out more at kinship-atl.com. Biggerstaff Brewing Company is open in Old Fourth Ward at 537 […] The post New Restaurant Radar: Kinship, Biggerstaff Brewing & more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Southern#Georgia State#Riley Ben
Reporter Newspapers

Fall guide: Pumpkin patches, ghost tours and more

It’s October – a month for thrills, chills, and of course, some fall fun! We’ve rounded up a guide to events in the community and beyond. Be sure to check for COVID-19 guidelines and don’t forget your mask – it is Halloween, after all. North Springs Fall Pumpkin Patch North Springs United Methodist Church will […] The post Fall guide: Pumpkin patches, ghost tours and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

‘Neighborhood work club’ Switchyards expanding to Buckhead

Switchyards is expanding to Buckhead, offering an alternative place to work that’s not an office, home or coffee shop. The concept, which is dubbed a “neighborhood work club,” is planning its most northern venue yet as its founder scouts his move into the suburbs. Switchyards currently has three intown locations: downtown, Cabbagetown and Westside Atlanta. […] The post ‘Neighborhood work club’ Switchyards expanding to Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody to celebrate fourth ‘Arts and Culture Month’ this October

Dunwoody will celebrate the city’s fine arts and culture all throughout the month of October. Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism organization, will host the city’s fourth annual Arts and Culture Month this October, according to a press release. Throughout the month, the city will host a plethora of different events related to the arts. “We’re […] The post Dunwoody to celebrate fourth ‘Arts and Culture Month’ this October appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven recognizes Latino community leaders for Hispanic Heritage Month

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Brookhaven presented Hispanic and Latino community leaders with a proclamation for the services each organization provides the city, according to a press release. Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst presented the proclamation, which also recognizes Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in Brookhaven, to community leaders […] The post Brookhaven recognizes Latino community leaders for Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Reporter Newspapers

Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’

Theatrical Outfit is opening its new season with the Atlanta premiere of “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s epic story of the Trojan Wars, “The Iliad,” translated by Robert Fagles. The play is directed by Matt Torney, the Outfit’s new artistic director, and it features an incredible performance by Lee […] The post Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

“Paint the Park” returns to Blackburn Park

After being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Brookhaven event called “Paint the Park” will be held in person this October. The event will take place at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to a press release.  The city invites artists of all ages and […] The post “Paint the Park” returns to Blackburn Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Moving Meditation: Adelaide Tai left the 9 to 5 grind to pursue art and music

“It feels like a dream,” said artist Adelaide Tai. Working as an independent artist for the past six years, she has ventured beyond getting by to truly thriving. As she sat perched atop a bench and backlit by large picture windows in a friend’s living room transformed into a temporary studio, Tai appeared to glow […] The post Moving Meditation: Adelaide Tai left the 9 to 5 grind to pursue art and music appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Artists & Fleas opens Oct. 2 at Ponce City Market just in time for holiday season

Ponce City Market will be home to Artists & Fleas, a weekend marketplace that already has outposts at Chelsea Market in New York City, Venice Beach in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. The market will open Oct. 2 and continue every Saturday through Dec. 18 (plus two Sundays:  Dec. 13  and Dec. […] The post Artists & Fleas opens Oct. 2 at Ponce City Market just in time for holiday season appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
612
Followers
512
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy