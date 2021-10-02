Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Wythe Dense Fog Continues to Plague Travel Through the New River Valley Very dense fog persists across much of the New River Valley this morning and likely will for a couple more hours before finally diminishing and dissipating. Visibilities are near 0 miles at Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Dublin, Pulaski, and Hillsville. Persons planning travel this morning should be prepared for widespread dense fog through at least 10 AM EDT and possibly til noon in a few spots. Visibility will be near 0 miles in some locations, Reduce speed, use low beam headlights, allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Travel can be particularly hazardous on Interstate 81 and Interstate 77 through these dense fog areas. Use extreme caution while traveling along these interstates through the New River Valley.