CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

77-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed When Front End Loader Reverses Over Her Car

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNfNM_0cF37wh200

A 77-year-old woman was killed on Friday when a front end loader backed over her vehicle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say, the front end loader, driven by a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling in reverse southbound on 2nd Street Southwest at Avenue C Southwest.

Troopers say the 77-year-old woman was stopped southbound, directly behind the front end loader, when the driver backed over the woman’s car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5yKq_0cF37wh200
SOURCE: FHP

Troopers say the woman, who was also from Winter Haven, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cF37wh200

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 118

largo
9d ago

Negligence all around !!!! No flag man nobody guiding him back !!!!! Sorry for the loss of the family but I’d sue the balls off that company and everyone involved !!!!!

Reply(3)
74
Jewellz
9d ago

Even if he couldnt see the car behind him because of obstructed view, one would think that in the distance he travelled over the car he would have noticed the changes in elevation, angle etc. as it was climbing over it.

Reply(12)
52
Tina Marie Robinson
9d ago

I have construction on ALL FOR SIDES going on for months now. THEY always have the Mexicans doing all the digging by hand AND 2 of them posted to control the traffic. The equipment operators move like they are being timed in a race. Here in SW Florida, they tear up the street all day long but then you see no work at that same spot for a week.. yesterday, this was right outside my kitchen and I live on a corner.. this has been going on for a year. Something is missing in this story

Reply(2)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

60-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19, approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane.
HUDSON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Deputy-Involved Pedestrian Crash Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol car was involved in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday at 6:08 AM, an unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street. Troopers say that’s when...
The Free Press - TFP

Lake Wales Man Charged For The Murder Of Tyrell Bell

POLK COUNTY, FL. – On October 8, 2021, PCSO detectives charged 21-year-old inmate, Javorice Tramel of Lake Wales, with First Degree Murder and other charges for the death of Kissimmee man, Tyrell Bell. Tramel was already in the Polk County Jail for other crimes he committed against Bell (burglary and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Winter Haven, FL
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

26-Year-Old Man Arrested For February Tampa Homicide

TAMPA, FL. – On February 6, 2021, at 11:12 p.m. Tampa Police Communications began receiving calls of a person shot at the 2300 block of E. 9th Ave. Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front End Loader#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Michigan Lottery
The Free Press - TFP

Selmon Extension Ramp and Section Closure

TAMPA, FL. – Repairs on the Selmon Extension will begin tonight starting at 9 p.m. EST and go through 6 a.m. EST on October 12, 2021. Ramp A off Dale Mabry Highway will be closed as well as the westbound section of the Selmon West Extension. All ramps and sections...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Dies After Highway Motorcycle Gang Shootout On I-4

The woman who was struck with a bullet in the Friday motorcycle gang shootout on I-4 near in Polk County has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press briefing, it started as a physical fight when two groups of rival bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club then passed each other on I-4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Which Cop Gets Run Over On Video? LEO Round Table

Today we discuss a grand jury not seeking indictments on Houston (Texas) Police officers Patrick Rubio, Luis Alvarado and Omar Tapia, and Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, for the shooting death of Nicolas Chavez. Also, we discuss a video showing Omar Hernandez Lazano driving recklessly and running over a Houston deputy, ending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy