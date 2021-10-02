77-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed When Front End Loader Reverses Over Her Car

A 77-year-old woman was killed on Friday when a front end loader backed over her vehicle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say, the front end loader, driven by a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling in reverse southbound on 2nd Street Southwest at Avenue C Southwest.

Troopers say the 77-year-old woman was stopped southbound, directly behind the front end loader, when the driver backed over the woman’s car.

SOURCE: FHP

Troopers say the woman, who was also from Winter Haven, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

