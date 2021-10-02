77-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed When Front End Loader Reverses Over Her Car
A 77-year-old woman was killed on Friday when a front end loader backed over her vehicle according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators say, the front end loader, driven by a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling in reverse southbound on 2nd Street Southwest at Avenue C Southwest.
Troopers say the 77-year-old woman was stopped southbound, directly behind the front end loader, when the driver backed over the woman’s car.
Troopers say the woman, who was also from Winter Haven, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
