Packers writer shares insight, makes prediction on game vs Steelers
I recently caught up with Paul Bretl from Dairyland Express as he shares his thoughts and game prediction on Steelers vs Packers in Week 4. The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be lacking confidence as the Cincinnati Bengals wiped the floor with them in Week 3. After losing two consecutive home games in which the offense failed to show up, Mike Tomlin’s team ventures to Wisconsin this week to take on the Green Bay Packers.stillcurtain.com
Comments / 0