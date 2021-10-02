CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

In America’s Next War, Machines Will Do the Thinking

By Tobin Harshaw
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Think of all the things we depend on daily life that were made possible by the U.S. military: the internet, jet travel, GPS and, perhaps most important, duct tape. That such things grew out of a desire to find new and better ways to kill lots and lots of people is easy to put out of mind, just as we tend to forget where that juicy ribeye on our plate originally came from.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

America’s War in Afghanistan Is Over. But in the Horn of Africa, Its War on Terror Rages On

In a remote corner of eastern Africa, behind tiers of razor wire and concrete blast walls, it’s possible to get a glimpse of America’s unending war on terrorism. Camp Lemonnier, a 550-acre military base, houses U.S. special-operations teams tasked with fighting the world’s most powerful al-Qaeda affiliates. Unfolding over miles of sun-scorched desert and volcanic rock inside the tiny country of Djibouti, the base looks—the troops stationed here will tell you—like a sand-colored prison fortress.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AFP

US to sell 12 attack helicopters to Australia

The US government has decided to sell 12 attack helicopters and an electronic warfare plane to Australia for more than a billion dollars, the State Department said Friday. Australia, which recently signed a strategic defense alliance with the United States and Britain as a way to counter a rising China, had asked to acquire 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and accompanying equipment to the tune of 985 million dollars. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it decided to go ahead with this sale, the State Department said. The helicopters are multi-mission aircraft that can be deployed on a ship for operations against surface vessels or submarines, but also for rescue, refueling or transport purposes.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

The Quad and the next Cold War

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gwynne Dyer is a London-based independent journalist whose commentary is published in 45 countries. Never mind AUKUS. It’s the Quad that counts. The creation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Pentagon#Gps#Apple#Congress#The Defense Department#Anduril#French#Aussies#Australians
gold-eagle.com

Gold: America’s Forever War Is Not Over

President Biden’s messy departure from Afghanistan has long reaching consequences casting a long shadow over his domestic plans into the upcoming midterms. For one thing, he dug himself a deeper hole when he vowed to conduct operations against ISIS-K. After the Afghan debacle, this forever war is forever. For another, in an attempt to cobble a common front against China, Biden signed a military pact with the U.K and Australia (AUKUS) leaving other allies out in the cold, particularly France, who is now leading a “Europe First” strategy. America has simply lost the trust and primacy once enjoyed in international affairs. America’s defeat from Afghanistan is not the end of an era but unfortunately a reminder of the futility of the oft repeated cycle of occupation and withdrawal. Already Iran, Russia and China have challenged America with growing success, jumping into the vacuum left by the messy exit as the geopolitical order changes. Yet, look more closely, the message is that democratic government today is about competency. America’s defeat raises questions or concerns about America’s global primacy. The malaise of America comes from within. Less obvious is the policy failures of government and Biden’s own competency from a stalled legislative package to government funding and now a debt impasse than will hurt next year’s midterm election where they are likely to lose their razor thin majority.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Washington Times

History As It Happens: America’s longest war

America’s longest war is a half-century old and shows no sign of ending. In the summer of 1971, President Richard M. Nixon declared “drug use public enemy number one,” signaling the dramatic escalation of punitive measures against users, peddlers and makers of narcotics at home and abroad. Fifty years later,...
U.S. POLITICS
Rev. Paul J. Bern

The Reasons for America's Labor Shortage Aren't What You Think

Or, why we need to increase wages if we ever want to resuscitate the economy. Here you have it in a nutshell – national strike. That’s what the US economy is facing. That’s why people aren’t working. They’re just not calling it a strike. People are fed up to here with dull, dead-end jobs that serve no useful purpose except to make someone rich. People are staying home and drawing unemployment, and some have started side businesses to replace their old incomes. It’s just that nobody is calling it for what it is – a peaceful revolt within the American workplace.
ATLANTA, GA
The Next Web

Think the fax machine is dead? Not in Japan

With Japan riding the crest of its postwar economic miracle, Sony chairman Akio Morita and Japan’s Minister of Transport Shintarō Ishihara unleashed a manifesto. The document, published in 1989, contained a prophecy that propelled it to domestic bestseller status, and into the concerned hands of officials at the CIA. At...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
Dallas News

America ended its forever war, but Afghanistan’s conflicts continue

This op-ed is part of an occasional series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here. It’s a searing scene. Women, some sheathed in blue burqas and others with nothing more than a tattered bedsheet over their weathered faces, languish beneath the burning September sunshine in Spin Boldak, a Kandahar border town.
DALLAS, TX
wvgazettemail.com

Rafe Godfrey: America's real 'forever war' is the War on Drugs

We say Afghanistan is America’s longest war, but it’s not. That would be the war on drugs, a magisterial mashup of idiocy and malevolence. As it happens, 2021 is the 50th anniversary of the war, declared by President Richard Nixon in 1971. On the demand side of the war, drugs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

The Biden administration needs to up its game on public diplomacy

I participate in a lot of discussions with foreigners about U.S. foreign policy, and I’m struck by how often people around the world are asking me to explain what the Biden administration is up to. Ukrainians want to know why President Biden supports the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia. Chinese citizens wonder why Biden has not lifted tariffs put in place by the Trump administration. Afghans, as well as many others around the world, still cannot make sense of the timetable behind the U.S. withdrawal from their country. These are just a few examples.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy