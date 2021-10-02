CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Important Number of the Week Is 61.07

By Robert Burgess
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond yields are rising again, and everybody seems to be worried — again — that markets are on the precipice of a financial apocalypse — everyone except bond traders, that is. Stocks took a nasty hit in September, with the S&P 500 Index tumbling 4.76% in its worst month since...

Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
CNN

We may have reached peak earnings

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. New York (CNN Business) — Corporate profits soared in the first half of this year, largely because of favorable comparisons to last year's weak earnings. The Covid shutdown of the economy hit major companies hard in the first half of 2020.
kitco.com

3 most important things for junior gold stocks

Market timing is important, but over the long run, company selection is more important. We want to own the companies that can add value and more than survive in a flat-price environment within this sector. At the same time, we want to find the companies that will lead and leverage gains on the upside.
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
Washington Post

America Needs Higher, Longer-Lasting Inflation

The administration of President Joe Biden has repeatedly assured Americans that the sharp uptick in inflation they are experiencing is temporary — in the language of economists, transitory. Surveys suggest that public is less than convinced, but consumer expectations of inflation are notoriously fickle.(1) All of this has economists and...
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for third straight session

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, for a third session in a row. Gold prices haven't really gone anywhere this month, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "But it's been fascinating to follow in that time as traders appear to be struggling to determine exactly what its function is against the backdrop of higher inflation, tighter monetary policy, growing uncertainty and stock market jitters," he said. Friday's U.S. jobs report appeared to "break the deadlock, but the rally quickly ran on fumes and the price returned back to where it started," he said. December gold declined by $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,755.70 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their lowest finish since Sept. 29, FactSet data show.
