Presidential Election

Republicans Need to Be More Than the Party of Trump

By Michael R. Strain
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Republicans are apparently too busy stoking cultural grievances and recounting votes from the 2020 presidential election to craft a policy agenda for the next election. Looking forward instead of backward would be a better way to build political support and to channel the populism of former President Donald Trump into programs to help working- and middle-class voters.

