Portsmouth, NH

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ In-Person or Live-Stream

 9 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — Seacoast Rep is pleased to present performances of “Jekyll and Hyde” through November 6, in theatre at 125 Bow Street in Portsmouth or live-stream. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the gothic rock musical phenomenon, “Jekyll & Hyde”! Based on the gripping novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, dark and bloody Victorian London is brought to life with an exhilarating score of pop rock hits by the Grammy, Tony and Oscar winning duo Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll, is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Deciding to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, he accidentally unleashes his inner demons along with the man that the world will come to know as... Mr. Hyde! A hair-raising crowd pleaser - for those ready for the thrill!

