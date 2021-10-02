Dinner and Auction Fundraiser

The Basket Committee of the Friends of the Kimball Library in Atkinson have put together a selection of stunning gift baskets on display now at the Library. A sampling of this year’s offerings for our Fall Fundraiser are a basket filled with books for children plus a snuggley blanket and teddy bear, a bucket containing all sorts of paper products, a basket for backyard bird feeding including a bluebird bird house, a coffee brake basket containing a local potter’s artisan pottery mugs resembling birch bark, several baskets containing selections of wines and appropriate snacks, a “Tea for Two” basket, a cleaning supply basket, a certificate for cutting your own Christmas tree, a basket/bowl “Fishing for Dollars”. In addition, there is a Mr. Tom Turkey whose feathers are US currency. Come in to see the value of his “feathers”. Also, twenty-two gift cards to local businesses are displayed on a tree and a wreath. Tickets are on sale now at the Kimball Library, so come in now to take a peek and purchase some tickets (cash or check please). Tickets will be drawn on Fri., October 15 and winners will be notified.

ATKINSON, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO