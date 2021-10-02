CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

Dinner and Auction Fundraiser

 9 days ago

PLAISTOW — You are invited to join us for a fundraising dinner and auction that will be held to support “Love For Haiti”, a ministry of Calvary Chapel Rockingham. The ministry seeks to build an orphanage, a clinic, a Bible school for children, and a school of ministry for adults, as well as a wall to secure the land already purchased for this purpose in Leogane, Haiti.

Plaistow, NH
