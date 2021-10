As churches begin to go back in-person worship, we may find that people are returning at different rates. While many are excited to come back to church, others are still cautious of gatherings that may put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. Hybrid worship, a blended approach to in-person and online ministry, has become an effective way to reach both audiences, but has also stretched church leaders beyond their pre-pandemic role. Learning new skills and applying them while pastoring a congregation can feel like an overwhelming and endless amount of work. This article will explore ways the church can find a healthy balance between in-house and virtual worship without becoming a burden so that your ministry can thrive.

