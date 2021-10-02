Gameplay Footage of Purah & Robbie in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Shown at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Tokyo Game Show VR opens its doors later today. Well, open its virtual doors – this is the first time ever a portion of this year’s show will be in VR. Yes, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TGS is hosting the first-ever TGS VR, with companies like Konami, Capcom, Square Enix and more showing off traditional games at virtual booths. VR developers like MyDearest and Survios will also be in attendance. You’ll be able to head to a show floor to find 3D models of your favorite characters, watch new trailers and purchase merchandise. Wondering how to attend? Check out our full guide below for more info!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO