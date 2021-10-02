CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gameplay Footage of Purah & Robbie in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Shown at Tokyo Game Show 2021

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity fans got a treat during Koei Tecmo’s live presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2021, as gameplay footage of character duo Purah & Robbie was shown off for the first time. Purah & Robbie were announced as inclusions to the game’s playable roster during September’s Nintendo Direct, with their debut taking place in the game’s upcoming DLC expansion Guardian of Remembrance.

