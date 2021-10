New Orleans is coming off of three consecutive sub-.500 seasons, it just fired Stan Van Gundy and hired Willie Green to be its third head coach in as many years, and the rumblings over the potential future plans of its franchise cornerstone are getting louder and louder: This is shaping up to be an awfully consequential season for the Pelicans. The kind that you hope to sprint out of the gates quickly; the kind that you’d really like to get off on the right foot.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO