Video Games

New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Scene Starring Terrako, Bokoblins Premieres At Tokyo Game Show 2021

zeldadungeon.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler Warning: This post contains spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its upcoming DLC!. Those looking for more details explaining Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity‘s premise will be happy with this announcement. Along with our first look at Robbie & Purah gameplay from the game’s upcoming DLC expansion, Guardian of Remembrance, a brief story cutscene was also shown at Koei Tecmo’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2021. This scene takes place before and during the scenario “The Battle of Hyrule Field” from the base game and explains Terrako’s arrival on the battlefield.

