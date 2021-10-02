Grand Valley expanding K-12 virtual tutoring program

ALLENDALE — A tutoring program started by Grand Valley State University last year is being expanded to reach more students this school year. The university’s K-12 Connect program was started in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, more than 2,400 students have participated in more than 15,000 tutoring sessions through a pilot Homework Help program, which will be offered again starting Monday, Oct. 4.