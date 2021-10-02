CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT: A clear, calm and comfortable weekend is underway

By Jessica Dobson
WMBF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are already underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. For any weekend plans you might have, the forecast is looking picture perfect with low humidity as highs climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Many people will be tempted to hit the beaches with this beautiful weather, but keep in mind there will be a high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf all weekend long thanks the wave energy from distant Hurricane Sam.

Comments / 0

