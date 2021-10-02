1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Aurora hotel

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Two men are in custody after they shot into a hotel room in Aurora, killing one man and injuring three others.

The incident stemmed from a party at the Hyatt House hotel, 12230 E. Colfax Ave. A party was taking place in a hotel room. When the suspects showed up, they were kicked out after an altercation.

The suspects shot through the door of the hotel room and hit the four victims.

Police responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased. A 17-year-old female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, is currently in critical condition, but expected to survive. A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were also taken to the hospital; both are currently in stable condition.

Investigators told FOX31 there was a party where a fight broke out and the shooting started.

Sixteen-year-old Benjamin was at the party.

“They tried to kick out the two guys that had the gun and they kicked [them] out and they locked the door, and they basically shot the door,” Benjamin said.

We were told about 15 people were at a birthday party taking place on the sixth floor.

FOX31 talked to hotel guests who came out of the hotel in the middle of the night. They said they heard screaming and yelling.

People were heard running down a hallway. Blood was seen in the hallway by the elevators. One other person said they heard six shots.

Aurora investigators said two people were told to leave the party after a disturbance. Those two men then started shooting at the door.

Benjamin took cover.

“I was kind of scared. I was minding my own business trying to go to safety to the bathroom and after that, waiting for the cops,” Benjamin said.

The two alleged shooters were quickly caught by hotel security and Aurora police officers.

