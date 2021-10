Even though BMW is no longer competing in the DTM with an official team, you can still see cars with the blue and white roundel doing the rounds in the German competition, but under different flags. Walkenhorst Motorsport and ROWE Racing are still pretty much involved in the competition that switched to GT3 cars this season. Familiar drivers are also still involved, like Marco Wittmann who is competing with Walkenhorst Motorsport right now.

