Immigration

Nelson: The problem with immigration

By Ross Nelson
INFORUM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity is destructive of republics and tyrannies too for that matter. Consider the Soviet Union's and Yugoslavia's breakups into their previous constituent nations. The centrifugal force of race, language, religion and culture overwhelmed these dictatorships. Catherine the Great invited Germans to settle on Russia's steppes in the Volga, but eventually differences between the cultures led them to emigrate. Mexico cleverly invited Americans into its Texas territory to tame the land and act as a buffer against the ferocious Comanche. Result? Texans revolted against Mexico. Race, language, religion and customs were the usual culprits.

