Nelson: The problem with immigration

As a public educator in Massachusetts over the past 50 years teaching sociology and American history, both in high school and at a state university, I have had a number of conversations with students over the topic of American exceptionalism. I generally hear them out as they explain their interpretation of exceptionalism. I later remind them that during the various stages of mass migration to the United States, not everyone chose to come here. During the “great” potato famine in Ireland (1845-1852), only those who were desperate enough and could scrape together the fare and were aggressive and optimistic enough to take the chance came here.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO