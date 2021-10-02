CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

By Written By: Carol Bradley Bursack
The Dickinson Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Brian Laundrie’s Sister Reveals Family Rift While Speaking to Protesters Outside Her Home

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed a deep family rift while speaking to protesters outside her Florida home. “We are just as upset, frustrated and heartbroken as everybody else. And I am losing my parents, and my brother, and my children's aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you’re not helping,” Cassie Laundrie says in video of the encounter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Family
The Dickinson Press

Veeder: Will our kids have a chance to know the quiet?

On a recent trip to a Minnesota town, I took a walk along a path by the river that wound through the city. I kept my headphones out and listened to the sound of slow-moving traffic, wind moving through the changing leaves, dogs barking, a mom and dad chatting, strolling their newborn down the sidewalk on a sunny evening, the sound of my own thoughts…
KIDS
News4Jax.com

Local woman providing diapers for families in need

Diapers are one of the latest pandemic shortages in some parts of the country, and the prices per pack are soaring. Crystal Parks, founder of the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, Inc., is making sure families can still get these essentials.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WBIR

TDHS now providing childcare relief for families, providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Additional help for parents paying for childcare started Friday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services will increase payment assistance rates by 10 percent across all categories of care in their childcare certificate program. Under the program, the state pays a reimbursement rate directly to childcare providers, so...
NASHVILLE, TN
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
Marietta Daily Journal

Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Gabby’s Grandma Shares Childhood Photo, Says Her ‘Tears Won’t Stop’

It’s been two weeks since a Wyoming coroner confirmed that the body found inside a national park was the missing influencer, Gabby Petito. And in the days that have followed, Gabby’s parents have been desperately pleading for their daughter’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, to come out of hiding and speak to authorities. Laundrie is the main person of interest in Gabby’s murder, and no one has seen him in 17 days.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Man Who Found Missing Texas Toddler Christopher Ramírez Said God Told Him to Search for the Boy

A Texas man who found a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for days after wandering off into the woods said God told him to search for the toddler. Christopher Ramírez disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while he was playing with the neighbor’s dog, and authorities had been searching for the boy for days, using drones, helicopters and four-wheelers to search the heavily wooded area they believed he had gone into near Plantersville. The dog had returned, but Christopher had not.
TEXAS STATE
districtchronicles.com

MAN REFUSED TO HELP SISTER’S FRIEND DURING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

What would you do if someone asked you to take them to the hospital because they can’t afford an ambulance? Considering that you’re in a rush to go to a meeting and you can’t miss it at any cost. Would you still take the person to the hospital?. When someone...
HOMELESS
flickprime.com

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Reveal Wedding & Baby Timeline

A Bachelor Nation bride-to-be is already speaking about infants. Days after the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale unveiled the engagements of three {couples}, one among them revealed they’re on the face monitor to a move-in—and possibly even parenthood. In an interview with the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, “Paradise”...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy