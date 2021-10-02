What's the news about Spectrum's outage this week?
I’m not seeing on TV or in the Post Bulletin any discussion of the Spectrum outage in (at least) southwest Rochester on Tuesday, Sept. 27… hit at approximately 3 p.m. and lasted until midnight – everything down for the longest outage I have ever remembered. Isn’t this newsworthy, or was it more localized than I thought? Spectrum refuses to acknowledge the issue, but the media should certainly consider this news, IMHO. Please send along to any relevant parties. -- B.L.www.postbulletin.com
