Virginia State

Virginia voters need to hear Youngkin and McAuliffe answer these questions

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocked in a tight race for Virginia governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin met in their second and final debate Tuesday, highlighting stark differences between them. Yet questions remain for each that have yet to be clearly answered — especially in the case of Mr. Youngkin, who has limited his exposure to journalists as he walks a razor’s edge between courting the GOP’s Trump-loving base and appealing to suburban moderates.

www.washingtonpost.com

