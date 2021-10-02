Dallas Mavericks rumors: Trey Burke trade examined
The Dallas Mavericks want to be 100 percent vaccinated by the start of the regular season, and new head coach Jason Kidd confirmed the team’s thinking during media day. Players avoid strict COVID-19 protocols and the threat of sitting out games due to local health ordinances if they are vaccinated. The Mavs are focusing on chemistry and communication, and building off the court bonds is significantly easier for vaccinated players this season.thesmokingcuban.com
Comments / 0