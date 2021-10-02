Dallas Mavericks rumors: Trey Burke trade examined

The Dallas Mavericks are officially back. Media day happened on Monday and gave fans a chance to see and hear from the players for the first time in the 2021-2022 season. Now, the work begins. The Mavs did not hide the fact that they want to win a championship this year, but Luka Doncic and company need to keep improving throughout the season to make it a reality.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO