Eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit, queen says

Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The world's attention will be focused on Scotland for next month's climate summit, Queen Elizabeth told Scottish lawmakers on Saturday, adding that they would have an important role making a better, healthier world. The queen opened the Scottish parliament on Saturday with fond remarks, four months after...

gazette.com

