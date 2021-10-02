CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner to receive a 20th of men’s prize payout

By Simone Giuliani
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been much anticipation and excitement regarding the addition of a women’s Paris-Roubaix to the calendar and while the prospect of being the first winner of this momentous event is a huge prize to fight for, the payout the victor will receive isn't. The size of the prize purse for the first woman across the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome will be just a 20th of that received by her male counterpart.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cobbles and rain await historic women's Paris Roubaix

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The world's leading female cyclists will be unleashed for the first time ever on the notorious Paris-Roubaix cobbles on Saturday as they get their chance to race the so-called Hell of the North. In another sign that women's professional cycling is finally gaining the iconic stages...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 - Preview

The cycling world has patiently awaited one of the most historical moments in cycling's history, and the day has finally arrived, with the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix to be held on October 2 in France. The Hell of the North has been the most celebrated Monument on the men's racing calendar...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan: I’m a fan doing a race at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) could hardly contain her excitement when asked about lining up to compete at the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes to be held on October 2 in France. Deignan said that the men’s event, which is embarking on its 118th edition, is one of the only races she watches on television and she believes the inaugural women’s race will offer just as much of a spectacle.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Jackson
Person
Davide Ballerini
cyclingutah.com

Marty Jemison’s 2000 Paris-Roubaix Diary

I think getting sick after Ghent-Wevelgem actually helped me for Paris-Roubaix… Thursday, Friday and Saturday I had the symptoms of a cold/flu. I was deadly focused to be ready Sunday, by being ill I started to focus harder, I believe. I did all that was possible (not much), like taking an exaggerated amount of Vitamin C with aspirin and multivitamins. Rest was important.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Cycling#World Cups#The Paris Roubaix Femmes#Uci#Women#Worldtour#The Cyclists Alliance#Canadian
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at the 2021 men's Paris-Roubaix

The 2021 Spring Classics may be six months in the rear-view mirror but Sunday finally sees the return of Paris-Roubaix after a two-and-a-half-year absence. The 'Hell of the North' has been buffeted around by the pandemic, cancelled in 2020 and postponed this year, but riders and cycling fans will be rewarded for their patience with a unique autumn edition of the race.
CYCLING
The Independent

Paris-Roubaix 2021 result: Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli wins chaotic and crash-ridden race

Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years when he prevailed in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a gruelling race on Sunday.His whole body covered in mud after 257.7 kilometres featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.The European champion, of Team Bahrain Victorious, pipped Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.Van der Poel,...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Jumbo-Visma unveil special-edition jersey for men's Paris-Roubaix

The Jumbo-Visma riders will take to the French cobblestones on Sunday wearing a special-edition kit for the men's Paris-Roubaix. The Dutch team are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Jumbo, the supermarket chain that has been a title sponsor since 2015. The one-off jersey features a star-shaped emblem on the front...
CYCLING
The Independent

Paris-Roubaix 2021 LIVE: Latest updates and result from men’s race after multiple crashes

Italian Sonny Colbrelli won the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic, a 257.7-km ride from Compiegne, on Sunday. European champion Colbrelli of Team Bahrain Victorious, outsprinted Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively. Follow all the latest updates and reaction from the...
CYCLING
flobikes.com

History-making Deignan Wins First Women's Paris-Roubaix

British rider Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix bike race on Saturday with a solo breakaway. across the muddy, cobblestoned mining roads where many of her rivals suffered. nasty falls. Deignan entered the Roubaix velodrome alone to win the race in 2hrs, 55mins. and 3sec, raising her arms in...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix

Triumphant Deignan delivers epic ride worthy of the occasion. A historic race was won by a fittingly heroic ride, as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) embarked on a stunning 85km solo ride to take victory on the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes. There’s maybe something ironic about a race so famous for its fearsome...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix special

There have been more than 45 billion tweets sent out since the last edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, and it's up to you to decide which is sadder, that fact or that we've had to wait more than 900 days to see riders race over the cobbles of northern France.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

'A big pity' to miss Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium by four seconds, says Brennauer

Of the two five-star cobbled sectors at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, one would prove decisive in determining the final result – though not for the overall win. Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) was long gone by the time the 15-woman chase group two minutes behind her reached Camphin-en-Pévèle with 20 kilometres to go, but a crash – and an attack – on the mud-coated sector would end up deciding the remainder of the podium behind the Briton.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Vos: We thought Deignan's Paris-Roubaix attack was too early

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), second to Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the first women's Paris-Roubaix, had no regrets in finishing in second place again, one week after being runner-up at the world championships in Belgium. Vos launched in pursuit of Deignan at the famous pavé sectors of Camphin-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy