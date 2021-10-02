Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Returns In-Person, Oct. 1–3
The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour returns this year with an in-person event held Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, digital art and more.www.citysuntimes.com
Comments / 0