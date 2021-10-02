This Apple MacBook Pro is reduced to just $349 right now

Finding Apple products at an affordable price is next to impossible. Given the demand and market dominance the company holds, rarely do they offer anything much in the way of discounts to customers. Even when older models fall out of circulation due to new releases, the discounts can be minimal and fleeting – Apple would prefer you to splash out on the latest gear rather than their older models. But there are deals to be found. Refurbished models are one way Apple products can become more accessible, and many refurbished units are indistinguishable from a brand new item.