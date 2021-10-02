CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This Apple MacBook Pro is reduced to just $349 right now

By stackcommerce
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding Apple products at an affordable price is next to impossible. Given the demand and market dominance the company holds, rarely do they offer anything much in the way of discounts to customers. Even when older models fall out of circulation due to new releases, the discounts can be minimal and fleeting – Apple would prefer you to splash out on the latest gear rather than their older models. But there are deals to be found. Refurbished models are one way Apple products can become more accessible, and many refurbished units are indistinguishable from a brand new item.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Apple Products#Apple Laptops#Intel Core I5
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut at Amazon

Shopping season is upon us, with Black Friday deals popping up all over the internet. Amazon is kicking off the holiday season with an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now, marking it down to $350 from $400, a savings of $50. When you combine the Apple name, the most popular in mobile computing, with a sale like this, inventory isn’t going to last. Head over to Amazon now to reserve an Apple Watch Series 6 for your wrist.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Disable these Windows 10 settings right now

Windows 11 may be on the way, but more than 1 billion people are still using Windows 10 -- and many have no idea about the default settings that collect information, make you see more ads and notifications and may be slowing down your device. (It will be free to upgrade to Windows 11 if you're already using Windows 10 -- here's how to download Windows 10 free if you haven't already. And here's how to tell if you can upgrade to Windows 11.)
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on solar generators today — hurry!

Whether you love outdoor adventures like dispersed camping, you’re living in an area that’s prone to power outages, or both, a solar generator will prove to be a very valuable tool. They don’t usually come cheap, but Amazon is offering discounts on solar generators today, so you might want to take advantage of this opportunity to get one for a lower price than usual.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Forget Black Friday: Amazon has a $700 discount on this stunning 65-inch OLED TV

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon. Save $703 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a Black Friday-like discount.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

If you’re on the lookout for Apple deals, today’s your lucky day because Amazon is apparently having a flash sale on different kinds of Apple products, including AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals. You shouldn’t miss this opportunity to enjoy discounts when purchasing an Apple device, as there’s no telling when these offers will become available again after they’re gone.
ELECTRONICS
KPEL 96.5

Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News. The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called 'California Streaming", and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and "discuss the latest model's new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones."
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy