Album: BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory

By Nick Hasted
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz and hip-hop’s relationship was meanwhile deep-rooted long before Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) became the decade’s most important album for jazz, lifting collaborators such as Kamasi Washington into the stratosphere, and awakening popular interest in analogue instrumental fireworks; London’s self-ignited young jazz explosion is similarly genre-deaf, splicing fluency in Afrobeat, bop and grime into post-swing rhythms.

