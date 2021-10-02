Album: BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory

Braison Cyrus is a talented young singer-songwriter about to release his first folk-country album, and he also just happens to be country music royalty. The 27-year-old, who is a new father, is the second child of Billy Ray and Trish, born in 1994, after his sister Miley. Interestingly, Braison's musical direction has drifted closer to his father's country roots more than his other siblings, which include younger sister Noah and older brother Trace (Braison also has another older sister, Brandi, who is an actress and TV host). Recently, Braison sat down for an interview with PopCulture.com and opened up about his experience, including how he feels about getting his debut album, Javelina, out into the world.

