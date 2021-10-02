CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Improving weather for Bermuda as Sam moves away

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0cF2zaPu00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking... & realize the cone is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage therefore do not become fixated on the center of a tropical system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0cF2zaPu00

October origins for tropical cyclones:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvHgC_0cF2zaPu00

According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Victor - the 8th named storm in Sept. - 2021 now joins 2002, 2007, 2010 & 2020 as the only years with 8+ named storms developing during the month. And only last year had more total named storms - 23 - by Sept. 29th.

“Sam”:

The strong tropical wave - ‘98-L’ - was upgraded Wed. afternoon to tropical depression #18 then to tropical storm “Sam” Thursday morning & to a hurricane early Friday (avg. date for the 7th Atlantic hurricane is Nov. 16), so Sam has been a hurricane for a week plus. Sam was a compact/intense storm but has been “spreading its wings” recently & has essentially been steady state. A NOAA buoy early Thu. measured 40 foot seas within the northeast quadrant of the hurricane! Though staying far to the east, an easterly swell & heightened rip current risk will affect much of the eastern U.S. seaboard through the weekend, including NE Fl./SE Ga. Bermuda was spared a direct hit as the core of Sam moved well east of the island Fri. night.

The steering pattern remains well established as the hurricane finally reaches the N. Atlantic Sunday into Monday at which time Sam will become a large & strong extra-tropical ocean storm.

Ultimately... the end result - Sams’ track - was driven by September’s re-adjustment of the upper level flow across the Northern Hemisphere which includes a pretty persistent trough the last several weeks over & near the Eastern U.S. & Western Atlantic. If the trough stays, the U.S. eastern seaboard is protected.

“Victor”:

A strong tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa Tue. was upgraded to tropical depression #20 Wed. morning & to “Victor” Wed. afternoon. The good news: - thanks to the Bermuda High sitting so far to the north & east over the Atlantic - Victor turned sharply northward as it rapidly organized. Victor will stay far to the east over the open Atlantic & weaken as shear is strong out of the south & southwest.

Long range forecast models are showing the potential for some low pressure to develop over the Western/SW Atlantic next week. We’ll have to watch this for possible tropical characteristics.... in addition to - perhaps - parts of the Caribbean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0cF2zaPu00

(Skinny cone means high forecast uncertainty):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wuw3_0cF2zaPu00

Notice Sam is west of a good deal of African Saharan dust (brown/gray area on the satellite below) while Victor is firmly within the cloud of dust (once again - the dust is way over-played in some weather “schools”):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0cF2zaPu00

Sam spaghetti plots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088C5q_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0cF2zaPu00

Victor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSGwx_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0cF2zaPu00

An unfavorable MJO phase has generally helped keep recent Atlantic tropical cyclones mostly “in check”. There is a lot of “sinking” (brown lines) air over the Atlantic Basin which doesn’t usually favor a good deal of tropical development (there can be exceptions!). *But* the rising air (green lines) will likely overspread the Atlantic as we move through Oct. leading to a potentially active 2nd to the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season. During this evolution, we’ll need to monitor the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & SW Atlantic where we’re already getting some occasional - albeit inconsistent - hints from long range models of tropical development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPKsv_0cF2zaPu00

The potential development over the E. Pacific is likely a product of the MJO pulse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0cF2zaPu00

Ocean temps. remain “fit” to help maintain tropical cyclones.

Sea surface temps. across the Atlantic are now near to above avg. across much of the basin (2nd image below) & - even more importantly - deep oceanic heat content (which helped “feed” Ida) is impressive & the “equivalent oceanic heat content” - namely depth averaged temperature in the upper 300 m (~984 feet) - is even more impressive all the way from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. Such an ocean water temp. pattern is conducive to long track deep tropical Atlantic tropical cyclones & can lead to a more favored regime for rapid intensification cycles. From an AMS research paper in ‘08 Mainelli, DeMaria, Shay, Goni: “Results show that for a large sample of Atlantic storms, the OHC variations have a small but positive impact on the intensity forecasts. However, for intense storms, the effect of the OHC is much more significant, suggestive of its importance on rapid intensification. The OHC input improved the average intensity errors of the SHIPS forecasts by up to 5% for all cases from the category 5 storms, and up to 20% for individual storms, with the maximum improvement for the 72–96-h forecasts. The statistical results obtained indicate that the OHC only becomes important when it has values much larger than that required to support a tropical cyclone.” More recent research continues to indicate similar correlations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfU6T_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0cF2zaPu00

Saharan dust. Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of the plume then try to develop if everything else happens to be favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0cF2zaPu00

2021 names..... “Wanda” is the next & last name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... historic storms are retired (Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20). Last year - 2020 - had a record 30 named storms. The WMO decided beginning this year that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened twice - 2005 & 2020). More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0cF2zaPu00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0cF2zaPu00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0cF2zaPu00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0cF2zaPu00

Deep oceanic heat content continues to increase across the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic & has become pretty impressive from the Central/NW Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0cF2zaPu00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0cF2zaPu00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0cF2zaPu00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0cF2zaPu00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0cF2zaPu00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0cF2zaPu00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0cF2zaPu00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0cF2zaPu00

The East Pacific:

The eastern North Pacific (ENP; to 180°) has had only 1 named storm form (Olaf) this month, and no tropical cyclones are anticipated in next 5 days per NHC. Accordiing to Klotzbach: “Only 5 Septembers since 1970 have had just 1 ENP named storm form: 1971, 1974, 1979, 2020, 2011″.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0cF2zaPu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0cF2zaPu00

West Pacific IR satellite:

“Mindulle” has made the sharp turn north & northeast over the open W. Pacific which was a helpful hint with “Sam” over the Central Atlantic (typhoon teleconnection with a persistent trough near the east coast of China mirroring the trough near the Eastern U.S.) In other words, Sam turning more north vs. a more west movement which was originally a “miss” by the European model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0cF2zaPu00

Global tropical activity:

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Couple of tropical waves to track

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH “The Ins &...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Two Systems In Tropics Have Low Potential For Development

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a few areas in the tropics. Monday morning, a tropical wave located about 350 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands was producing an area of showers and a few thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a low potential for cyclone development. Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development on Tuesday. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, and across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands on Wednesday. There is another tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea with a low potential for cyclone development. Environmental conditions are not expected to support the development of this system for the next day or two. However, some gradual development is possible beginning on Wednesday when the system nears the southeastern Bahamas. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy