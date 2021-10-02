CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m Retiring’

By Corey Irwin
 9 days ago
David Lee Roth appears to be calling it a career. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth confessed during a phone conversation with Las Vegas Review Journal. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”. The iconic singer,...

banana1015.com

David Lee Roth
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

