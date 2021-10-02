Daniel Craig Caps Off Run as Bond With Another Watch Fit for 007

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Next week, No Time to Die, the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise, finally hits theaters. But the movie’s title creates more questions than answers. Like, how does our debonair hero really know whether it’s time to die or not? Well, there can only be one solution: a great watch. The good news is that Bond has no shortage of those. The special-edition Omega Seamaster that Bond wears in No Time to Die isn’t exactly new—that watch was available to the public closer to the movie’s original release date. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is busy embodying his character on the red carpet. This week, at the premiere of his final Bond, Craig wore a custom double-breasted fuschia suit from Savile Row’s Anderson & Sheppard and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra. Off the red carpet, watches everywhere went full Bond, too: fans of the show were embracing 007’s pieces, rumored Bond candidates wore custom pieces, and one-off prototypes that would make Q proud were unearthed.