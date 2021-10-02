CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Daniel Craig Caps Off Run as Bond With Another Watch Fit for 007

By Cam Wolf
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Next week, No Time to Die, the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise, finally hits theaters. But the movie’s title creates more questions than answers. Like, how does our debonair hero really know whether it’s time to die or not? Well, there can only be one solution: a great watch. The good news is that Bond has no shortage of those. The special-edition Omega Seamaster that Bond wears in No Time to Die isn’t exactly new—that watch was available to the public closer to the movie’s original release date. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is busy embodying his character on the red carpet. This week, at the premiere of his final Bond, Craig wore a custom double-breasted fuschia suit from Savile Row’s Anderson & Sheppard and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra. Off the red carpet, watches everywhere went full Bond, too: fans of the show were embracing 007’s pieces, rumored Bond candidates wore custom pieces, and one-off prototypes that would make Q proud were unearthed.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Richard Mille
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it didn’t fall significantly short either and is in fact the fourth-best opening in the 25-film series. James Bond isn't Marvel when it comes to opening weekends. Bond has always had an older audience which is typically less inclined to rush out for the first weekend. In...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega Seamaster#Savile Row#Anderson Sheppard#Royal Navy#Sedna
Polygon

No Time To Die reinvents James Bond in the worst and weariest way

Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

No Time to Die: The classic James Bond film you should watch before seeing new Daniel Craig outing

No Time to Die is finally here – and it features several references to a classic Bond film.Daniel Craig returns to play the British spy one final time, for an adventure that pits him against Rami Malek’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin.The critical reception has been largely positive – but audiences will undoubtedly get more from the film should they rewatch On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) before seeing it.It turns out that No Time to Die has several references to George Lazenby’s sole Bond outing, so watching it might help when it comes to unpacking the new film’s ending. For...
MOVIES
Corydon Times-Republican

Daniel Craig discusses 'weight' of James Bond role

Daniel Craig discusses 'weight' of James Bond role. Daniel Craig admits he felt a "weight on his shoulders" for a long time after 'No Time To Die' was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
dailynewsen.com

Daniel Craig bids Bond farewell in "No Time to Die"

Barbara Broccoli, Michael Wilson insistent. He was the one. He was James Bond. Craig was a rising performer at the time, but far from being the preferred choice. He never had any plans to play James Bond. Craig had believed he was being snubbed as part of a huge casting machine that screen-tested dozens of actors.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Forget 007. The Real James Bond Style Icon Is Boris From Goldeneye

Few cinematic icons are more beloved, admired, and respected than James Bond. And crucial to Bond’s appeal is the Bond persona, carefully engineered over decades of films to be desirable and aspirational—the cars, the toys, the suave demeanor, and (of course) the fashion. The 007 lifestyle has spawned watch and car collaborations, whole sites devoted to the man, and even blog posts chronicling the history of a single look. But with time, the appeal of the Bond lifestyle has waned: No Time to Die, the latest film in the franchise, is said to reckon with the boozing, womanizing spy’s place in the world. Helpfully, there’s an unconventional style icon—right for the moment, and for the time—sitting in plain sight. 1995’s Goldeneye is notable for being the first Pierce Brosnan Bond adventure, as well as the foundation for one of the most beloved videogames of all time. But it’s also the birthplace of a genuine style legend whose fashion merits wouldn't be recognized until a full two decades later.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy