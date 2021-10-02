Keuka College opens new School of Health
KEUKA PARK — With physical and mental health needs spiking as the nation struggles to emerge from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Keuka College has launched a new program that aims to educate students in fields that address pressing public health needs. The new School of Health and Human Services at Keuka College will bring together academic programs focused on mental and physical health, social justice, and public safety – areas of response to ongoing individual and societal challenges.www.fltimes.com
