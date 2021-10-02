There’s a new way to vet a startup’s founding team: Algorithms

Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This week: searching for a more objective way to vet startups, the wrong kind of exit at SoftBank and the meltdown at Ozy Media. A billionaire's weapon of choice? A good ole PDF. Elon Musk's comments accusing Jeff Bezos of stymying SpaceX's progress at the Code conference clearly got under his (and his company's) skin. Amazon unsolicitedly responded with a 13-page PDF of lawsuits that SpaceX has filed over the years.