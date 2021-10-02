Kirk Herbstreit Give the Keys to Victory for Arkansas

ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most well-respected analysts in the college football landscape, if not the voice of college football. So, when he gives you the keys to victory, they are typically spot on.

He was asked what Arkansas has to do today against the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on the road.

Well not to mention you got a crowd to deal with which is going to make it that much more challenging for Arkansas. The biggest thing that they have got to be able to do is establish their running game including their big quarterback Kj Jefferson came off with a bruised knee in their last game against a&m. If they can run the football, they can get some tempo going with Kendall Briles as a play caller and they can set up play-action opportunities. That's the good is going to be the big factor because he's you seeing we've watched all year, this Georgia defense may be the best in the country. They're physical at the line of scrimmage, they're getting better and more experienced than the back end. The other thing that Arkansas wants to try to do if you can run the football and you can get the safety from George's attention, you can make them start to have to get down into the box you can create some one on one opportunities off of play-action.

Run the ball, set up play-action that will create explosives downfield. That's the game plan, and that's much easier said than done. Georgia hasn't allowed a hundred yards on the ground all season, and they are No. 1 in total team defense.

