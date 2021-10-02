CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

15 highest-paying hospitality jobs

By Hailey Hudson
Ladders
Ladders
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013Iy4_0cF2yWs500

The hospitality industry is a lucrative one, with top-level jobs running six-figure salaries. But in order to reach the top of the totem pole, you need specialized hospitality education, training, and experience. Wondering how to get there? Take a look at these 15 high-paying hospitality jobs.

1. Casino Director

Average Annual Salary: $142,302

Casino directors oversee everything that takes place in a casino, from managing employees to dealing with customers to enforcing gambling regulations. This job typically requires a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or business.

2. Chief Engineer

Average Annual Salary: $102,232

Do you prefer working with buildings and mechanical systems rather than interacting with people? Work in the hospitality industry as a chief engineer. Chief engineers are in charge of everything pertaining to a hotel’s maintenance and facilities.

3. Director of Sales

Average Annual Salary: $89,827

Hospitality sales jobs are in high demand. As a hotel director of sales, you’ll combine hospitality and sales know-how to get more business for a hotel. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality or marketing is required.

4. Hotel Operations Manager

Average Annual Salary: $80,000

Hotel operations managers handle everything that happens in a hotel, overseeing food service, security, housekeeping, and more. These managers need a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management to work at the best hotels.

5. Flight Attendant

Average Annual Salary: $78,544

Flight attendants need at least a high school diploma and, once hired, will complete intensive training put on by the airline. Flight attendants make sure airline customers are happy and safe during their flight.

6. IT Manager

Average Annual Salary: $78,499

Hotels have computers, too — and someone has to fix the IT system when it goes down. Enter IT managers who work in the hospitality industry. If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, you can earn a pretty penny.

7. Food and Beverage Director

Average Annual Salary: $70,488

A food and beverage director plans and carries out menus for a hotel, school, or catering company. This position requires someone who is highly experienced in the hospitality industry.

8. Executive Pastry Chef

Average Annual Salary: $69,490

Got a sweet tooth — and a bachelor’s degree from a culinary school? If so, you could make a great executive pastry chef. These chefs typically work in hotels, restaurants, or casinos, overseeing the kitchen’s dessert menu.

9. Event Planner

Average Annual Salary: $65,887

Event planners plan and supervise events, handling aspects of the prep such as the venue and vendors. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, business, or communications will set you up for success in this field.

10. Executive Chef

Average Annual Salary: $64,990

An executive chef has a similar position to an executive pastry chef, but focuses on the food rather than the dessert. Executive chefs don’t do much cooking themselves. Instead, they supervise the kitchen staff.

11. Director of Housekeeping

Average Annual Salary: $53,610

As a director of housekeeping, you’ll supervise the housekeeping staff at a hotel, resort, hospital, or other facility. You need experience in housekeeping to land this managerial position.

12. Massage Therapist

Average Annual Salary: $53,222

Massage therapists work in a variety of hospitality settings, such as resorts, cruise ships, and hotels. Massage therapists generally have an associate’s degree and must also be certified by the state where they plan to work.

13. Restaurant Manager

Average Annual Salary: $49,294

Combine a love for hospitality and the culinary world by serving as restaurant manager. Some restaurant managers have a degree in culinary arts. Others study business or hospitality management. Either way, this job perfectly merges the two fields — and pays well, too.

14. Sommelier

Average Annual Salary: $48,476

Sommeliers are also called wine stewards. They are knowledgeable about fine wines and work in restaurants selling that wine to diners. Sommeliers can choose the level of certification they’d like to acquire.

15. Travel Manager

Average Annual Salary: $46,028

Travel managers handle every detail of a corporation’s travel — arranging transportation, accommodation, and more for employees. Most often, travel managers have a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or travel.

See the 15 highest-paying jobs in travel here.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Jobs available at Camp Atterbury; pay up to $3,500 per week

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Jobs are available at Camp Atterbury. AIM World Services is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 12210 North Executive Drive in Edinburgh. The company says it is hiring janitors, cooks, food...
EDINBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hospitality
wflx.com

Hospitality industry boosting pay to fill job openings

The hospitality industry is struggling to recover. But it’s not because of a lack of business, but a limited workforce. Hotel resorts had to lay off employees across the board last year. They continue to face challenges of building up their staff again before the busy tourism season for Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wbrz.com

Self-employed workers could be eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week. To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Financial Leadership – Money Never Looks After Itself

I do not know about your experience, but for me growing up in the hotel world, and especially my first decade working in F&B and rooms, the adage, “Look after the guests and the money will look after itself,” was literally beat into my head. But not so fast, now...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
marketplace.org

Unemployed workers aren’t settling for any job offer that comes along

How goes the job market in this somewhat unpredictable economic recovery? We’ll get the big monthly report from the Labor Department on Friday. But in the meantime, we got a hint of how it might end up going on Wednesday, when payroll processor ADP reported that private-sector employment rose by 568,000 in September.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Hospitality Hiring: is the Pendulum Swinging Back?

Hiring activity in the hospitality industry in certain countries has shifted 180-degrees in the last year. While businesses used layoffs, furloughs, and pay cutbacks to stay afloat during the pandemic last year, they are now finding it difficult to rehire employees and fill vacancies as travel demand begins to recover. For the past few months, the growing labor shortage in the hospitality business in the US, the UK, some European countries, and cities such as Dubai has been making headlines.
INDUSTRY
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
poncacitynow.com

Pandemic Relief Benefits Applications due by October 1st, 2021

PONCA CITY — PCPS. Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) is a program that helps children who would have received free or reduced-price meals at school if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who qualify will receive a debit card preloaded with funds that can be used for groceries. All benefits...
PONCA CITY, OK
Midland Daily News

More emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are to receive an additional monthly payment this month in response to the pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today, Sept. 15. Eligible people can expect to see these additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge...
HEALTH SERVICES
FingerLakes1

Is your household one of the 150,000 that now qualify for food stamps?

Residents that were affected by Hurricane Ida can get temporary food stamps through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That means 150,000 higher income families that would not normally qualify in Louisiana can get assistance. Families will get one month worth of benefits: one person can get $204 and a...
ADVOCACY
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy