15 highest-paying hospitality jobs
The hospitality industry is a lucrative one, with top-level jobs running six-figure salaries. But in order to reach the top of the totem pole, you need specialized hospitality education, training, and experience. Wondering how to get there? Take a look at these 15 high-paying hospitality jobs.
1. Casino Director
Average Annual Salary: $142,302
Casino directors oversee everything that takes place in a casino, from managing employees to dealing with customers to enforcing gambling regulations. This job typically requires a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or business.
2. Chief Engineer
Average Annual Salary: $102,232
Do you prefer working with buildings and mechanical systems rather than interacting with people? Work in the hospitality industry as a chief engineer. Chief engineers are in charge of everything pertaining to a hotel’s maintenance and facilities.
3. Director of Sales
Average Annual Salary: $89,827
Hospitality sales jobs are in high demand. As a hotel director of sales, you’ll combine hospitality and sales know-how to get more business for a hotel. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality or marketing is required.
4. Hotel Operations Manager
Average Annual Salary: $80,000
Hotel operations managers handle everything that happens in a hotel, overseeing food service, security, housekeeping, and more. These managers need a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management to work at the best hotels.
5. Flight Attendant
Average Annual Salary: $78,544
Flight attendants need at least a high school diploma and, once hired, will complete intensive training put on by the airline. Flight attendants make sure airline customers are happy and safe during their flight.
6. IT Manager
Average Annual Salary: $78,499
Hotels have computers, too — and someone has to fix the IT system when it goes down. Enter IT managers who work in the hospitality industry. If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, you can earn a pretty penny.
7. Food and Beverage Director
Average Annual Salary: $70,488
A food and beverage director plans and carries out menus for a hotel, school, or catering company. This position requires someone who is highly experienced in the hospitality industry.
8. Executive Pastry Chef
Average Annual Salary: $69,490
Got a sweet tooth — and a bachelor’s degree from a culinary school? If so, you could make a great executive pastry chef. These chefs typically work in hotels, restaurants, or casinos, overseeing the kitchen’s dessert menu.
9. Event Planner
Average Annual Salary: $65,887
Event planners plan and supervise events, handling aspects of the prep such as the venue and vendors. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, business, or communications will set you up for success in this field.
10. Executive Chef
Average Annual Salary: $64,990
An executive chef has a similar position to an executive pastry chef, but focuses on the food rather than the dessert. Executive chefs don’t do much cooking themselves. Instead, they supervise the kitchen staff.
11. Director of Housekeeping
Average Annual Salary: $53,610
As a director of housekeeping, you’ll supervise the housekeeping staff at a hotel, resort, hospital, or other facility. You need experience in housekeeping to land this managerial position.
12. Massage Therapist
Average Annual Salary: $53,222
Massage therapists work in a variety of hospitality settings, such as resorts, cruise ships, and hotels. Massage therapists generally have an associate’s degree and must also be certified by the state where they plan to work.
13. Restaurant Manager
Average Annual Salary: $49,294
Combine a love for hospitality and the culinary world by serving as restaurant manager. Some restaurant managers have a degree in culinary arts. Others study business or hospitality management. Either way, this job perfectly merges the two fields — and pays well, too.
14. Sommelier
Average Annual Salary: $48,476
Sommeliers are also called wine stewards. They are knowledgeable about fine wines and work in restaurants selling that wine to diners. Sommeliers can choose the level of certification they’d like to acquire.
15. Travel Manager
Average Annual Salary: $46,028
Travel managers handle every detail of a corporation’s travel — arranging transportation, accommodation, and more for employees. Most often, travel managers have a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or travel.
