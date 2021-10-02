15 highest-paying hospitality jobs

The hospitality industry is a lucrative one, with top-level jobs running six-figure salaries. But in order to reach the top of the totem pole, you need specialized hospitality education, training, and experience. Wondering how to get there? Take a look at these 15 high-paying hospitality jobs.

1. Casino Director

Average Annual Salary: $142,302

Casino directors oversee everything that takes place in a casino, from managing employees to dealing with customers to enforcing gambling regulations. This job typically requires a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or business.

2. Chief Engineer

Average Annual Salary: $102,232

Do you prefer working with buildings and mechanical systems rather than interacting with people? Work in the hospitality industry as a chief engineer. Chief engineers are in charge of everything pertaining to a hotel’s maintenance and facilities.

3. Director of Sales

Average Annual Salary: $89,827

Hospitality sales jobs are in high demand. As a hotel director of sales, you’ll combine hospitality and sales know-how to get more business for a hotel. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality or marketing is required.

4. Hotel Operations Manager

Average Annual Salary: $80,000

Hotel operations managers handle everything that happens in a hotel, overseeing food service, security, housekeeping, and more. These managers need a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management to work at the best hotels.

5. Flight Attendant

Average Annual Salary: $78,544

Flight attendants need at least a high school diploma and, once hired, will complete intensive training put on by the airline. Flight attendants make sure airline customers are happy and safe during their flight.

6. IT Manager

Average Annual Salary: $78,499

Hotels have computers, too — and someone has to fix the IT system when it goes down. Enter IT managers who work in the hospitality industry. If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, you can earn a pretty penny.

7. Food and Beverage Director

Average Annual Salary: $70,488

A food and beverage director plans and carries out menus for a hotel, school, or catering company. This position requires someone who is highly experienced in the hospitality industry.

8. Executive Pastry Chef

Average Annual Salary: $69,490

Got a sweet tooth — and a bachelor’s degree from a culinary school? If so, you could make a great executive pastry chef. These chefs typically work in hotels, restaurants, or casinos, overseeing the kitchen’s dessert menu.

9. Event Planner

Average Annual Salary: $65,887

Event planners plan and supervise events, handling aspects of the prep such as the venue and vendors. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, business, or communications will set you up for success in this field.

10. Executive Chef

Average Annual Salary: $64,990

An executive chef has a similar position to an executive pastry chef, but focuses on the food rather than the dessert. Executive chefs don’t do much cooking themselves. Instead, they supervise the kitchen staff.

11. Director of Housekeeping

Average Annual Salary: $53,610

As a director of housekeeping, you’ll supervise the housekeeping staff at a hotel, resort, hospital, or other facility. You need experience in housekeeping to land this managerial position.

12. Massage Therapist

Average Annual Salary: $53,222

Massage therapists work in a variety of hospitality settings, such as resorts, cruise ships, and hotels. Massage therapists generally have an associate’s degree and must also be certified by the state where they plan to work.

13. Restaurant Manager

Average Annual Salary: $49,294

Combine a love for hospitality and the culinary world by serving as restaurant manager. Some restaurant managers have a degree in culinary arts. Others study business or hospitality management. Either way, this job perfectly merges the two fields — and pays well, too.

14. Sommelier

Average Annual Salary: $48,476

Sommeliers are also called wine stewards. They are knowledgeable about fine wines and work in restaurants selling that wine to diners. Sommeliers can choose the level of certification they’d like to acquire.

15. Travel Manager

Average Annual Salary: $46,028

Travel managers handle every detail of a corporation’s travel — arranging transportation, accommodation, and more for employees. Most often, travel managers have a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or travel.

