You Could Be Prince Charles and Camilla’s Neighbor for $10.1 Million

By Lucia Tonelli
townandcountrymag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chance to have a brush with royalty just became possible. It helps if you have some spare change. The Elmestree House Estate, located on an adjacent property to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s country home, just hit the market for £7.5 million—which is just over $10.1 million. The sprawling property consists of an Elizabethan-style main house built in 1844, a 17th century farm house—connected to the main house via a linking wing—a separate three-bedroom annex, and a detached cottage. Not only is the estate situated on a prime piece of real estate in the coveted Cotswolds area, it’s also a rare opportunity to own a property that has not been listed since 1949.

