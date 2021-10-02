CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s excellent AirPods Max are $80 off at Woot right now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no way around it: the AirPods Max aren’t cheap. For the money, however, Apple’s plush headphones offer a commendable set of features, including superb effective noise cancellation, terrific sound quality, and foolproof controls that are designed to make even the smallest adjustments that much easier to carry out. They also work with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which helps create a surround effect and adds another level of immersion when watching content via Netflix, Disney Plus, and other supported streaming platforms.

