Liam Gallagher Announces New Solo Album ‘C’mon You Know’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago

Oasis co-founder, Liam Gallagher, announced Friday (October 1) the forthcoming release of his newest solo LP, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release May 27, 2022.

Gallagher, who is, of course, brothers with Oasis songwriter, co-founder, and co-frontman, Noel, also announced a giant headlining show on June 4 with Michael Kiwanuka. Watch the trailer for that below.

Of the show, Gallagher says, “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park. It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon, You Know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIvfx_0cF2yNAm00

The frontman and smooth vocalist also noted the release on Twitter, simply saying “C’MON YOU KNOW.” Following his post, he added another comment, “If you were lucky enough to make the C’MON YOU KNOW cover,” which features fans in the audience, “get in touch as I want to send you something.”

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

