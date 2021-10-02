Lightning Round: Tampa Bay defeats Carolina 8-5 in a preseason game
After losing their first two preseason games, the Tampa Bay Lightning finally earned their first win last night at Amalie Arena in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the first preseason game for several Lightning regular players, including Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat with all of them having a three-point game. Despite trailing to the Hurricanes for the most part of the game, the Bolts surged back in the third period with five goals and held the lead until the finish of the game.www.rawcharge.com
