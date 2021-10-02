CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scoreboard Watching 2021: Tracking the Wild Card rivals’ final series

By John Griffin
Pinstripe Alley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, we have made it: the penultimate day of the 2021 regular season is upon us. And while our eyes will primarily be glued to the Yankees/Rays matchup this afternoon (and tomorrow), there are plenty of other matchups that will determine the shape of the AL Wild Card race — and thus the Yankees’ 2021 destiny. And so, in the spirit of our regular series preview, let’s take a quick dive into the six matchups to keep an eye on this weekend.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Edwin Díaz
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Mariners#Yankees Rays#Fip#Phillies#The Blue Jays#Era#Athletics#Orioles#The Max Scherzer#Turner
chatsports.com

5 rival players who can derail Red Sox’ Wild Card chase

The Boston Red Sox are supposed to have two of the easier final series of the season of any MLB team currently still in the playoff race. They have two more games against the Baltimore Orioles before a final series against the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees have to contend with the Toronto Blue Jays and the already-division-champion Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
bronxpinstripes.com

Series Recap: Yankees broom Bosox; control Wild Card destiny

BOSTON, Mass. — The New York Yankees waltzed into Beantown and brought their swagger. These Bronx boys busted out the bats in a big way and stomped on the Boston Red Sox in a crucial series sweep. With the sweep, the Yankees have a one-game lead for the top AL Wild Card spot and control their own destiny from here on out.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Rival Watch: What U.S. writers are saying about the AL wild card race

The American League wild card race continues to pick up steam. Sports reporters in Toronto, Boston, New York and Seattle figure to be busy right through to Sunday's final pitch -- and perhaps into Monday and Tuesday for tiebreakers -- as the four teams fight it out for two spots.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Who’s in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards

Red Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in Washington with a chance to pitch Boston into the postseason. A win would ensure the Red Sox host Tuesday’s AL wild-card game. But Boston is still assured at least a tiebreaker game Monday with a loss to the last-place Nationals. Aaron Judge and the Yankees are tied with Boston for the top AL wild card and can also clinch a spot by beating Tampa Bay. If the Yankees win and the Red Sox lose, the wild-card game would be in the Bronx on Tuesday. New York is also assured at least another game Monday if it loses. The Blue Jays and Mariners each need to win and get help.
MLB
Daily News Of Newburyport

The AL Wild Card finale, as it happened

The Red Sox are going to the playoffs! After a roller coaster season of highs and lows, the Red Sox finished the job and punched their ticket to the AL Wild Card Game by beating the Washington Nationals 7-5 in Sunday’s regular season finale. The game unfolded amid a chaotic four-way race to the finish, with all four Wild Card contenders playing at the same time. Here is how the day unfolded, in real time.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Take 5: Top reasons to watch wild-card games

Baseball's brand-name franchises will square off in sudden-death games this week. The New York Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox in the American League wild-card game on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game on Wednesday.Here are five reasons to watch the two winner-take-all contests:
MLB
CBS Sports

AL wild card: Yankees, Red Sox clinch wild-card spots on final day; Blue Jays, Mariners eliminated

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet in the American League Wild Card Game. The AL East rivals both collected dramatic wins on Sunday, the final day of baseball's regular season, to punch their playoff tickets and fend off the possibility of a three- or four-way wild-card tie with the Blue Jays and/or Mariners. Toronto and Seattle were eliminated Sunday despite 90-win seasons.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Longtime Rivals Red Sox, Yankees, Back at it in AL Wild Card

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox and Yankees resume their rivalry in the playoffs in Tuesday night's AL wild-card game. It's the fifth time the longtime foes will meet in the postseason, with each team taking two series. New York ace Gerrit Cole will face Boston's Nathan Eovaldi in the one-game playoff for the right to meet Tampa Bay in an AL Division Series. The Red Sox held the edge most of the season before the Yankees swept them in late September to pull ahead in the wild-card race. Both teams won on the final day to finish tied. The Red Sox earned the right to host Tuesday's game by winning the head-to-head season series.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy