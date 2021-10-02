CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Become a Better Communicator and Public Speaker

 9 days ago

Scared of public speaking? You're far from alone. As many as 75 percent of Americans experience glossophobia, the fear of public speaking. Unfortunately, the age old advice to just imagine the audience in their underwear isn't always that helpful, and it's downright inappropriate if you're an entrepreneur pitching an idea to potential clients. And yet, you can't avoid public speaking and presenting entirely in an entrepreneurial life, so you have to learn how to manage and overcome your fears.

If you need a little help, The 2022 Better Presentations & Public Speaking Lifetime Subscription Bundle is on sale for an extra 40 percent off during our VIP Sale.

This bundle combines public speaking instructional resources with a premium subscription to Slidebean, one of the top presentation tools on the market today, with rave reviews from TechCrunch and The Next Web.

In the public speaking section, you'll get nine courses and more than 19 hours of training in how to improve your communication skills, boost your confidence, and engage your audience. You'll learn everything you need to know about giving great speeches and presentations for business by harnessing your best anecdotes and mastering your delivery. Whether you're trying to improve relationships with colleagues, present to clients, promote sales, or something else entirely, you'll learn the skills you need to be a more effective communicator and leader.

Plus, Slidebean ensures that you'll always have the presentation tools to nail your message home. This ingenious program allows you to create full presentations in just a click. All you have to do is add the content you want to highlight and Slidebean automates a sensible design. You can customize the look you want with a range of design templates, high-end color palettes, and a premium selection of fonts, and collaborate seamlessly with others to make additional changes. Thanks to its powerful AI, you can make a presentation in minutes rather than hours.

Become a better public speaker and presenter. Right now, you can get The 2022 Better Presentations & Public Speaking Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $35.99 (reg. $2,931) when you use promo code VIP40 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success.

