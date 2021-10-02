CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How Carbon Steel Woks Are Forged by Hand

By Terri Ciccone
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our challenge for this project has been how to scale up a handmade process, and not lose the artisan craftsmanship,” says Robert Thomas of Robert Thomas Iron Design, who has been tasked with creating carbon steel woks for cookware brand Smithey. With the help of a few unique tools and...

www.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Epicurious

Best Carbon-Steel Skillets for Indestructible Fun Without the Weight of Cast Iron

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re not familiar with the carbon-steel skillet, let us introduce you. This kitchen workhorse has the ability to brown meat like a cast-iron skillet, can go straight from the stovetop to the oven like stainless steel, and, if treated properly, can fry an egg like your go-to nonstick pan. Restaurant chefs, particularly in Europe, have been swearing by carbon steel for decades, yet it's never quite caught on with home cooks in the United States. Similar to cast iron, carbon steel is an iron-carbon alloy and requires a little extra care and routine seasoning. If treated properly it takes on a slick, almost nonstick surface (fried eggs skimmed across the surface of some of our favorites). Carbon steel can also be used over any heat source and is a fraction of the price of stainless. If cared for, the best carbon-steel pans offer real versatility—they can tackle almost any job in your day-to-day cooking. With a home cook’s needs in mind, we tested seven carbon-steel skillets in search of the best—one that can evenly sear meat or mushrooms to golden brown perfection over high heat, is slick enough for delicate proteins like fish or eggs, and can be hoisted from the stove to the oven with ease. Read on for our top picks as well as the specifics of how we tested and what to look for in carbon-steel cookware.
SHOPPING
ArchDaily

How to Incorporate Steel Railings Into the Design

Railings play two roles in architectural projects, both as a support and safety component in a building, which involves a great deal of technical detailing and accessibility standards, and as an accent element in the design. In this article, we will explore the different ways in which these elements can be used in a project.
ENTERTAINMENT
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Under the skin: How to make steel production fossil free

Swedish steel producer SSAB aims to cut its CO2 emissions by 25% as early as 2025 by using hydrogen. What's the next big thing in reducing automotive CO2? Actually, there are lots of things, but one will be the production of hydrogen green steel (H2GS), a new method of steel making that has the potential to produce CO2-free steel. First off the blocks with an H2GS pilot plant is SSAB, a Swedish steel maker backed by Mercedes-Benz, which has taken an equity stake in the company.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wok#Robert Thomas Iron Design#Ferrari
Saveur

When It Comes to the Best Woks for Home Kitchens, Carbon Steel Is King

I’ve had the same wok in my kitchen for years and years, and I love it, using it for everything from stir-frying to steaming bao to deep-frying. I’d say I have a good amount of experience with using woks, but I also realize there’s always more to learn about any kitchen tool. When I got this assignment, I reached out to Justin Lee, chef and owner of Fat Choy in New York City, to pick his brain on key things to consider when choosing the best wok. There are some big differences in what a chef would want for a professional kitchen versus what makes sense for home cooks, all of which are covered below.
FOOD & DRINKS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs and Trucks, According to Consumer Reports

Fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks have been hard to come by for a long time, but that is starting to change. With the phenomenal growth in electric and hybrid vehicles, cars of all sizes can be fuel-efficient. In some cases, they don’t use fuel at all. If a model you love doesn’t have an electric or hybrid variant by now, it probably will soon. It seems like automakers are announcing a new and more fuel-efficient vehicle every day. But which are the best? Here are the most fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks, according to Consumer Reports.
CARS
motorbikewriter.com

Scorpion EXO-ST1400 Carbon Caffeine Helmet: Hands-On Review

This was my first experience with a Scorpion Helmet and I was impressed. The EXO-ST1400 Carbon Caffeine is a premium offering from Scorpion, and they did not hold back on the features. I love the Carbon look, and the carbon fiber shell translates into a lightweight lid. This helmet has it all going on!
mashed.com

Read This Before Using Your New Carbon Steel Pan

Carbon steel pans are a game-changer. Made with 99% iron and 1% of carbon, they're similar to cast-iron pans while also giving you the benefit of using a stainless steel pan (via Food Network). Because of their ability to fare well in high heat cooking, carbon steel pans have long been used in restaurants that require heavy-duty cooking. And anything restaurants use is a top-notch gadget to have in a home kitchen, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
dvrplayground.com

Marine Castings and Forgings Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | JSW, KOBE STEEL, LTD.

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Marine Castings and Forgings market” to its ever-expanding database. The Marine Castings and Forgings market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Marine Castings and Forgings market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Marine Castings and Forgings market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
Robb Report

These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

Just 10 minutes outside Livingston Manor in the heart of New York’s Catskills, a new luxury development is underway: the Catskill Project‘s 120-acre site will eventually feature 17 custom-designed single-family homes, each with a plot of land up to six acres. Buyers can personalize the elements of the two- or three-bedroom design off plan, and move in between 12 to 18 months after purchase; prices start at $895,000. So far, so unremarkable—just another land grab to satisfy the urban exodus initiated during the pandemic. But what sets these mansions apart from rival developments is their emphasis on the environment, minimizing the...
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

5-Hour Energy Launches Full-Sized Can With Even More Panic-Inducing Caffeine

The first time I had a 5-Hour Energy shot, I thought I was having a heart attack. The second time, I had go to home after one drink at a bar because somehow the combination with alcohol made me feel like I’d taken a dozen tequila shots. This has led me to my conclusion that 5-Hour Energy is a menace to society (my body), and I’m terrified about the launch of its 16 oz. can.
TEQUILA

Comments / 0

Community Policy