How Carbon Steel Woks Are Forged by Hand

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re not familiar with the carbon-steel skillet, let us introduce you. This kitchen workhorse has the ability to brown meat like a cast-iron skillet, can go straight from the stovetop to the oven like stainless steel, and, if treated properly, can fry an egg like your go-to nonstick pan. Restaurant chefs, particularly in Europe, have been swearing by carbon steel for decades, yet it's never quite caught on with home cooks in the United States. Similar to cast iron, carbon steel is an iron-carbon alloy and requires a little extra care and routine seasoning. If treated properly it takes on a slick, almost nonstick surface (fried eggs skimmed across the surface of some of our favorites). Carbon steel can also be used over any heat source and is a fraction of the price of stainless. If cared for, the best carbon-steel pans offer real versatility—they can tackle almost any job in your day-to-day cooking. With a home cook’s needs in mind, we tested seven carbon-steel skillets in search of the best—one that can evenly sear meat or mushrooms to golden brown perfection over high heat, is slick enough for delicate proteins like fish or eggs, and can be hoisted from the stove to the oven with ease. Read on for our top picks as well as the specifics of how we tested and what to look for in carbon-steel cookware.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO