CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arrowheadlines: Shifts, motions having positive impact on Chiefs offense

By Tom Childs
Arrowhead Pride
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShifts and motions. Not all pre-snap disguises and looks that throw defenses off balance are created equal. However, over the past three seasons, teams earned a passer rating that’s about 14 percent higher when they use pre-snap shifts and motions compared with similar downs and distances results when they don’t use them. Some teams are so adept at using these tactics that they see an even more dramatic difference. This season, the Chiefs have used pre-snap shifts and motions on 81 pass plays (third-most in the league), per Next Gen Stats. Patrick Mahomes has been pressured on 27 percent of his total dropbacks, but just 23.5 percent of the time when using shifts and motions. The Chiefs have used motion at the second-highest rate in the league (72% overall, 70% on passing downs) and average 7.1 yards per play with motion compared to 5.8 without. On passing plays, they average 8.7 yards per play when they use motion and 6.3 yards per play without. While there might not be extremely dramatic disparities between the two sets of data, these edges can be the difference between a drive ending in a field goal or a touchdown.

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Chargers#Buccaneers#American Football#Browns#Afc North#Steelers
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid offers concerning quote after home loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs’ performance this season has left many fans recognizing that things feel differently from the last two years, when they made the Super Bowl both seasons, winning one of them. A quote from Andy Reid after Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills should give them even more concern.
NFL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes: It’s exciting for the Chiefs to have our backs against the wall

Patrick Mahomes is putting an optimistic spin on the Chiefs’ surprisingly disappointing start to the season. For as long as Mahomes has been in Kansas City, the Chiefs have dominated the AFC West. But now the Chiefs are 1-2 and in last place, a game behind the 2-1 Chargers and two games behind the 3-0 Raiders and Broncos.
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs a touchdown favorite against the Eagles

The Eagles looked awful in losing to the Cowboys Monday night, while the Chiefs are coming off a turnover-plagued loss to the Chargers. The Eagles tried to get into a shootout with the Cowboys, and it backfired. They can’t do that here, but they will have no choice when they are forced into it. Patrick Mahomes will get back on track to lead the Chiefs to a big victory.
NFL
chatsports.com

Josh Gordon should be missing piece for KC Chiefs offensive dominance

After a rocky start to the 2021 season, K.C. Chiefs fans should take stock and avoid pressing the panic button. There is a heck of a lot of football left to be played and when healthy and motivated, the Chiefs have proven in recent years that they are still the most dangerous team in the league. Though the Chiefs aren’t currently playing their best football the team is still loaded up with offensive weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes—and he may have just collected his last infinity stone in wide receiver Josh Gordon.
NFL
USA Today

Here is how new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon improves the offense

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to add a new weapon on offense, with the impending signing of recently reinstated WR Josh Gordon to the practice squad. The team plans to bring him along on the practice squad before eventually elevating him to the 53-man roster, but the goal is to get him on the field as a key contributor.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Chiefs Showed Evolution on Offense Against the Chargers

Despite the loss, it is okay to be encouraged by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense and their performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Well, other than the four turnovers. Going forward, one would expect the Chiefs will not commit four turnovers in one game. However, there were very...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: AFC wide open after Chiefs loss to the Chargers

With the Broncos and Raiders still undefeated — note that the Broncos have beaten three winless teams — and the division suffering just three losses total, the AFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. It hasn’t been much of a race in recent years. The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but after three games, the Chiefs’ defense has yielded 1,290 net yards, which is bad enough on its own, but particularly problematic when the offense has four turnovers, as it did Sunday, including on the first three drives of the game. The Chiefs, at 1-2, are in last place.
NFL
USA Today

Eagles CB Steven Nelson cautions against underestimating Chiefs' offense

The Kansas City Chiefs will see a familiar face in the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive secondary on Sunday. Former Chiefs CB Steven Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason. A third-round pick by Kansas City in the 2015 NFL draft, Nelson played out his rookie contract with the Chiefs before hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy