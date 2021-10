Only one of us was employed for a third of this year. Here's how we handled it. This year has been a strange one for my husband and me. While we both usually work, I started off the year with a three-month maternity leave. Since I freelance, we had to live off of savings and my husband's paycheck until I returned to work. Then, a few months later, my husband decided to change jobs and ended up out of work for nearly four weeks, so it was my turn to shoulder the weight of our expenses.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO