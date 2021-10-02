CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7Jln_0cF2wwPb00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer.

The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said.

Construction workers made the gruesome discovery while clearing out an empty lot near Exterior Street and East 144 Street in Mott Haven on July 1, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

