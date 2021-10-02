CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Healthcare Tech Stock Wants to Cut Out the Middleman

By Olivia Zitkus
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO6Zq_0cF2wrzy00

Digital health solutions company OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) connects pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and patients via the thing doctors look at most: electronic health records. Could this approach eliminate the need for pharmaceutical sales representatives?

In this video from "Beat & Raise" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, tech, healthcare, and cannabis editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus provides a rundown of OptimizeRx's business, recent financials, and whether she believes the stock is worth buying now.

Olivia Zitkus: Next up, Fools, we're talking about OptimizeRx which is a digital health solutions company. Its effort is to connect patients and care providers, and also, I don't think Doximity has this element, life science companies and pharma companies do its network. It's trying to market drugs to doctors, via these electronic health records that Taylor mentioned, these EHRs. Effectively, they're trying to cut out pharmaceutical reps that have historically had to sell medication to prescribers.

OptimizeRx is bringing drug solutions to the provider and to the patient at point of care, so they call it, during an appointment. As Taylor mentioned, during the work day, not during scroll hours in the breakroom. But OptimizeRx, they are trying to capture a piece of a really large market which is $20 billion in spend that pharma companies put out every year to pay for products marketing, that's a scary amount of money. OptimizeRx recently, actually, announced a new functionality that allows these pharma companies to simplify therapy initiation of their drugs. If they're marketing a drug to a doctor they can present the doctor with a fully electronic option to synchronize enrollment, benefits verification, authorization, and patient support onboarding. Part of the company's effort is really to make sure that the patient gets the right drug at the right time and that they stay on the medication for as long as is necessary, because drop-off is such a large issue for many people.

Just a quick financial rundown. The goal basically for the company at this point is to get more pharma companies, the customer to sign to the technology platform and as of the end of July, 80% of the top 50 largest pharma companies in the U.S. had a contract with OptimizeRx and the renewal rate for those companies is about 86%. In their latest financial results, total revenue for three months ended back in June was about $13.6 million which was 55% year-over-year growth, I believe, I think it was $8.8 million in 2020. The gross margin hasn't budged a whole lot, it's about 59% up from last year's 58%. But they are hoping that grows as they build out their platform and offer services with higher individual margins. They have their non-GAAP net income in the second quarter at $1.8 million or $0.10 per share and their cash on hand's about $83 million, just barely above their $82. It seems a lot of their development at the moment has stalled their development of product, I should say, while they try to bring companies in the door and get them signed on.

This stock is expensive, too, not as expensive as Doximity but it's [laughs] trading at a price-to-sales ratio of about 23 which is way above the healthcare average of 4.9, but it's important to look at this as a tech stock. GoodRx, which I would say is also a competitor, it only shows one of the roles that OptimizeRx is trying do but GoodRx also tries to bridge the gap between insurance pharmaceutical providers and patients and that's trading at about 27 price-to-sales ratio. It's trading like a tech stock, the stock itself is up for 530% since it went public and almost 300% over the past 12 months. Right now, I'm just asking myself, is 55% revenue growth in the last quarter enough to merit buying the stock right now? I'm not sure I have enough conviction in its ability to keep expanding its suite of offerings, yet, to pharmaceutical companies but I don't think my doubt is in the fact that there's plenty of empty space for the business to move into, there a lot of EHRs in America, over 500, and a lot of them aren't synchronized and don't let pharma reps into their systems very easily. Not for the risk intolerant but I'm optimistic about the direction this one's heading in.

Comments / 1

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Healthcare Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Many investors may be seeking answers on where to invest during the current market climate. After all, some of the stocks that have provided us with such joy for most of 2021 are getting battered and bruised. Meme stocks are running out of steam. Healthcare stocks that got a pandemic boost are, in some cases, starting to falter.
STOCKS
CNBC

Tech stocks remain volatile, says Bill Smead

Bill Smead, Smead Capital Management chief investment officer, joins The Exchange with his take on the markets and what is driving a volatile market. "In tech, we're looking for opportunities to avoid stock market failure," he tells Kelly Evans about why big tech stocks are so volatile this week.
STOCKS
investing.com

Moderna Or Merck: Which Healthcare Stock Is The Better Bet?

Right now, numerous investors looking to take advantage of growth opportunities presented by the global health crisis are changing their stock positions. Many are dumping Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares—one of the most successful bets among the vaccine makers—and buying Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK ), a pharma stock that till just recently was lagging.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Health Care#Sales Representatives#Drugs#Cut Out The Middleman#Digital#Oprx
kfgo.com

Investors eye Big Tech as stock market wobbles

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Technology stocks are bearing the brunt of a recent market selloff, putting a spotlight on how an extended downturn in the sector could weigh on broader equity indexes. After Monday’s sharp drop, the S&P 500 technology sector is down 6.7% since the overall S&P 500 closed...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Bounce Back as Energy, Tech Soar

Stocks staged an emphatic rebound on Tuesday. The Dow added 311 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both settled comfortably higher thanks to a tech sector rally. Most large-cap tech names saw sizable jumps, including Facebook (FB), as the FAANG name put out the proverbial fires following yesterday's outage and whistleblower headlines. Energy and reopening stocks also helped lead markets higher today.
STOCKS
massdevice.com

Masimo officials think their tech could reduce healthcare worker burnout

Masimo (NSDQ:MASI) announced today that University Hospitals (UH) of Cleveland is using its Masimo Patient SafetyNet system. Irvine, California-based Masimo’s Patient SafetyNet remote monitoring and supplemental alarm system was selected to combat nurse burnout by improving workflows and reducing workloads, according to a news release. Such burnout has been a...
IRVINE, CA
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. For instance, they typically employ teams of experienced analysts that can provide boots-on-ground coverage; they also tend to have far more capital at their disposal. By comparison, the greatest asset a retail investor has is a long-term mindset. You don't have clients...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
The Motley Fool

Can These Mobile App Stocks Help Improve Healthcare?

Mobile apps have improved everything from food delivery to online shopping, so there's good reason to believe it can do the same for the healthcare industry. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Toby Bordelon, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share their wish-list ideas for how mobile apps could improve the healthcare experience, and a few healthcare companies that are making it happen.
CELL PHONES
InvestorPlace

3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The market has experienced increased volatility over the last few weeks. Investors are still nervous about COVID and inflation, plus new issues including the debt ceiling debate and a possibility of an Evergrande default in China. At times like these, investors may look to lower their risk profile. One way...
STOCKS
beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Eleven recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:. 1. Houston Methodist and Amazon Web Services are collaborating to bring voice assistants into hospital settings. 2. Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital Los Angeles, selected 10...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Healthcare Stock to Buy Right Now

The best healthcare stocks can lend sustainable returns and stable growth to investors' portfolios for many years, and large-cap company Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is no exception. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren, and Toby Bordelon discuss why the company is such an attractive investment despite its high valuation.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Stock market crashes and corrections are normal parts of the investing cycle. Long-term investors shouldn't fear steep declines, but should instead view them as an opportunity. Bull market rallies have followed every single crash or correction. The stock market has been on an amazing run, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC)...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. A few big winners can supercharge your portfolio and set you on a path to financial independence. For instance, $100 invested in a stock that doubles becomes $200; but at that point, the stock price only needs to rise 50% to add another $100 to the total sum. In other words, the baseline changes as the stock price rises, meaning you start earning money on your earnings.
MARKETS
Reuters

Nasdaq futures up 1% as tech stocks rebound

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures jumped 1% on Wednesday as technology stocks led a rebound after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields drove one of Wall Street’s worst selloff of this year. Shares of heavyweights Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose between 1% and...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Stalling Tech Stocks to Sell

Tech stocks are stumbling this morning amid fears over the rapid rise in bond yields. This is a movie we’ve seen before. In February, a similar surge in interest rates led to a sharp correction in the Nasdaq. That episode delivered a 12% haircut before buyers returned. An echo to the previous experience would pull the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) down to its 200-day moving average near $339.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why High-Growth Tech Stocks Are Falling Today

Many high-flying and seemingly risky stocks took a big hit on Tuesday. You could see this event as a rehearsal for more dramatic market corrections in the reasonably near future. What happened. Many tech stocks got a haircut on Tuesday as Wall Street turned away from seemingly risky investments in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

CVS is a diverse and stable giant with a nice dividend yield. Veeva Systems has the rare combo of big-time growth prospects, market dominance, and huge competitive advantages. LTC Properties is a cash flow powerhouse with great demographic catalysts. Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
127K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy