In the third round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 16 and the 6th-seeded Ons Jabeur will take on World No. 24 and the 9th seeded Jessica Pegula. Ons Jabeur made a strong start to her Chicago campaign this week as she demolished Su-Wei Hsieh 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes in their 2nd round clash as Ons had received a bye in the first round due to her seeding. Jabeur is back on the tour for the first time since her 3rd round exit at the 2021 US Open going out against Elise Mertens.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO