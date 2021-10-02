King Road in Chili to close for railroad repairs

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Department of Transportation announced that King Road between Paul Road and Roberto Drive in Chili will be closed for railroad crossing repairs starting October 18 at 9 a.m. The road will remain closed for about a week.

Bello said a posted detour will divert traffic to Union Street (Route 259), Chili Avenue, Chestnut Ridge Road and Paul Road.

King Road will remain open to local traffic only up to the railroad tracks.