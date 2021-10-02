CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan compares to LBJ’s Great Society and FDR’s New Deal

By Greg Iacurci, @GregIacurci
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion economic plan has few parallels in modern U.S. history. The Great Society of the 1960s and New Deal policies of the 1930s, marshalled by Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt, are the closest comparisons, according to economists and historians. Biden's Build Back Better...

